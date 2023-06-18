It is set to be an interesting summer for Portsmouth as John Mousinho begins the process of assembling a squad at Fratton Park that could deliver promotion during the upcoming 2023/24 League One season.

For a club of Pompey's size, they ideally need to be in the top two tiers of English football, but since their promotion from League Two in 2017, they have struggled to get themselves back in the Championship.

They have come closer to a second-tier return on a few occasions in recent years, but they have drifted away from the promotion mix in the last few seasons and will be hoping that the appointment of Mousinho ends up being a turning point for them.

His side ended the campaign in eighth but the Portsmouth boss helped to display signs of progressing the club since his appointment midway through that season.

Fratton Park hasn't seen Championship football since 2012, but will be hoping 2024 can be their year to return to English football's second tier.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Portsmouth FC's home ground.

How long have Portsmouth been based at Fratton Park?

Fratton Park is a football stadium in Portsmouth, Hampshire, England, which is the home of Pompey.

They have been based there since 1899, and was built one year after the formation of Portsmouth FC.

Despite its Fratton Park name, Portsmouth's football ground is not located in the Fratton area of the city, instead it was built in Milton in 1899. The ground is actually named after the nearby Fratton railway station (which is in Fratton) and not the geographic area of Fratton of Portsmouth.

The surface of the playing field is semi-artificial hybrid based.

It is located in Milton, Portsmouth, with the location: Frogmore Road, Milton, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO4 8RA.

What is the capacity of Fratton Park?

Fratton Park has a total capacity of 20,899.

The South Stand holds approximately 4,856 fans, the Milton end can seat around 3,196 supporters, and the Fratton End can house up to 4,700 people.

However, the largest stand is the North Stand, which holds approximately 8,147 Portsmouth fans and is a two-tier end of the ground.

There have been many redevelopments to areas of Portsmouth's ground over the years, and none more so than the North Stand.

On 27 January 2023, Portsmouth CEO Andrew Cullen revealed at Portsmouth Guildhall's "Shaping Portsmouth Conference" that a further future redevelopment to enlarge the capacity of Fratton Park would potentially see the entire North Stand roof and upper tier being removed.

This would allow the building of a new larger capacity upper tier directly behind the existing North Stand's lower tier, which would still be retained.