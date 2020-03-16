What is former Millwall goalkeeper Tony Warner doing now?

As football careers go, Tony Warner’s turned out to be pretty eventful.

Two international caps, Three countries, 20 clubs, 25 years and 121 times on Liverpool’s bench without making a single appearance, the goalkeeper has enough footballing memories to last a lifetime.

It all began back in 1994, playing for the Reds, but remarkably, Warner never featured for the first-team, and according to the Liverpool Echo, Warner earned the nickname ‘Bonus’ due to receiving so many win bonuses.

After brief loan spells at Swindon Town, Aberdeen and Celtic, Warner was snapped up by Millwall in July 1999, making his debut a few weeks later and would go on to miss just one game in the 1999/2000 season as the Lions finished 5th in Division Two before losing in the play-offs.

Warner, who would go on to play a total of 225 times for the club, played a major part in the club’s title winning campaign the following season as Millwall won promotion back to Division One, finishing with a record 93 points.

A rare low point for Warner during his five seasons at The Den was losing his place in the side to Andy Marshall, which saw him miss the majority of Millwall’s memorable run to the 2004 FA Cup final – with the third-round victory over Walsall the exception.

Warner was released just months after the defeat to Manchester United and would join Cardiff City, one of 15 clubs the goalkeeper appeared for during his professional playing career.

The Liverpudlian finally hung up his boots at the end of the 2014/2015 campaign at the age of 41, having spent two seasons at Accrington Stanley.

Warner went straight into coaching for Indian Super League side North East United FC and would also go on to join work with Chennaiyin and Bolton Wanderers’ Academy.

However, his coaching career took an expected turn on the opening day of last season where he was an injury away from becoming the oldest ever player to appear in the EFL at the age of 44.

Having rejoined Accrington in July 2018 as a goalkeeping coach, the well-travelled shotstopper was registered as a player and with a shortage of goalkeepers, Warner was named in Stanley’s squad for Stanley’s League One opener against Gillingham.

Number one Jonny Maxted didn’t get injured, though, and that was Warner’s final opportunity to feature again in his playing career, although the former Lions man remains a part of the Accrington Stanley coaching staff.