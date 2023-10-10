West Bromwich Albion have experienced their fair share of drama following Jeremy Peace's departure.

The former West Brom director and chairman sold the club in August 2016 after more than a decade at the helm, relinquishing control to new majority shareholders Yunyi Guokai Sports Development Limited for around £150 million.

The Baggies went on to record a 10th place finish that season with things looking up, despite a poor end to the campaign, only for matters to quickly decline.

West Brom finished rock bottom the following term despite Darren Moore's best efforts to launch a late survival bid with the former player leading the club's return to the promised land in 2018 before departing mid-season with the club in the play-offs.

Despite suffering play-off heartbreak at the hands of rivals Aston Villa, new boss Slaven Bilić successfully navigated the club back to the Premier League via automatic promotion on the final day, only this time the club were unable to retain their top-flight status, suffering relegation the following year.

While off-the-field matters worsen, Albion have struggled in the second tier this time round with back-to-back finishes outside the play-off spots - their worst placement since 2000.

Carlos Corberán's side is now tasked with making another hopeful top-six push after the Spanish boss rekindled hope within the Albion fanbase last term, catapulting the team away from relegation contenders to a top-half finish.

Nevertheless, the Premier League dream looks far away in reality as we cast our mind to the club's best years in the top-flight in recent history.

What is Jeremy Peace up to these days?

West Brom enjoyed their best years in the Premier League during the 2010s under Jeremy Peace's guidance, despite claims of the club being an overperforming Championship side give their financial status and resources.

The Baggies spent eight seasons in the top flight while recording three top-half finishes in what was the club's best performance at that level since the early 1980s.

Peace has since moved out of the limelight after selling the club in 2016. One of his most recent public announcements referred to a £3.7 million loan he borrowed from the club and placed into WBA Holdings, which was then passed on to Guochuan Lai when he took control of the club.

Despite complaints of the nature of the loan, Peace firmly welcomed any investigation over the deal with Ron Gourlay conducting such investigation in December of last year.

Speaking to the Times in 2021, Peace said: "There was nothing untoward or improper in respect of any of my dealings with West Bromwich Albion. I welcome an investigation to put an end, once and for all, to the baseless comments of a small group of shareholders.

“The loan made to West Bromwich Albion Holdings by the football club was on arm’s length and commercially attractive terms at a time when cash deposits elsewhere were (and still are) earning a much lower rate of interest.”

Elsewhere, Peace's day-to-day is relatively unknown after resigning from his previous companies with others now dissolved.

Will West Bromwich Albion be sold in the near future?

While ultimately a very complex process, it is reported the club is now up for sale with parties from the USA and Middle East holding initial discussions over a £50 million takeover, according to the Telegraph.

The reported asking price has since dropped to £35 million in hopes of accelerating the deal, according to Football Insider, in order to complete a deal before the end of the year.

West Brom risk a firesale of top talent in January in the event extra funding is not secured with the club walking a tight financial line in regard to their long-term future.