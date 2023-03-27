Born is Buenos Aires, Ricky Alvarez spent some time with the Boca Juniors academy before continuing his progression with Club Atletico Velez Sarfield.

Developing at an exciting rate, Alvarez made his debut for the Argentinian club at senior level in 2008, however, his progress was hindered just after his first appearance, suffering from a knee injury.

On the fringes of things during his first couple of seasons with Velez Sarfield, the 2010/11 campaign proved to be pivotal in accelerating his career into Europe and onto the international stage.

Managing four league goals in 29 appearances and emerging as a real threat for his side, a move to Italian giants Inter Milan surfaced in the summer of 2011, with Alvarez arriving as part of an eight-figure deal.

The midfielder spent three seasons with the Milan club, scoring 14 goals and providing a further 17 assists in 90 appearances, with a move to Sunderland coming about in 2014.

Alvarez arrived on Wearside on Deadline Day that summer on what was initially a loan deal, however, it was with a view to a permanent move if the Black Cats avoided relegation that season.

Appearing eight times in the league that season, during a campaign where an injury halted his progress, the Wearsiders managed to stay in the Premier League but they were unwilling to make his move permanent due to issues with his fitness.

Alvarez's injury proved to cause a lot of chaos over the past few years, given the nature of his setback and the fact that the Court of Arbitration for Sport concluded that Sunderland were liable to pay for the transfer fee.

In August 2019, a tribunal ruled that the now Championship club had to fork out a further £300,000 to Velez Sarfield as part of a FIFA solidarity mechanism.

Further, Alvarez was awarded nearly £5 million on the back of the 2019 announcement with the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that a loss of earnings for the midfielder also had to be paid.

In January 2016, Sampdoria signed the midfielder on a short-term deal, with the midfield operator accumulating over 50 appearances in a two-and-a-half-year stint with the Italian outfit.

Going on to a spell with Mexican club Atlas, Alvarez ended his career back at the club that provided him with his first opportunity at senior football, Velez Sarfield.

Hanging up his boots in late 2021, he has done several interviews that look back at a very interesting career whilst he remains active on social media, proving to be particularly vocal during Argentina's World Cup triumph.