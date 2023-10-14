Stewart Donald headed up a consortium that bought Sunderland, but what's he doing now?

In April 2018, amid a backdrop of chaos on Wearside following back to back relegations from the Premier League to League One, then-owner Ellis Short put the club up for sale to prospective buyers.

Indeed, it was Donald and his group that ended up with the winning bid, as he agreed to sell non-league side Eastleigh as part of the steps needed to be taken in order to take charge of the Stadium of Light club.

Stewart Donald's Sunderland spell

His arrival was heralded as a new era for the club, and the early relationship with fans was pretty solid, especially given what had happened in the previous couple of years.

In May, he officially became over of Sunderland, but by December 2019 there were already reports coming out that he was intending to sell the Wearsiders.

Indeed, citing fan backlash, and a 'disunited club,' Sunderland were swiftly put up for sale, though it would not be until February 2021, thanks in part to the pandemic, that an agreement was reached over the sale of the Black Cats, this time to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, for him to purchase a controlling stake in the club, subject to EFL approval.

Approval was granted and Louis-Dreyfus became chairman and controlling shareholder, whilst Donald remained as a minority shareholder - status he only relinquished in May of this year.

Return to Eastleigh

Since then, Donald has returned to Eastleigh once more.

On 27 April 2023, he agreed to purchase a controlling stake in the club, five years after he had sold them to buy Sunderland.

In his first stint there, he helped them get from the Conference South to the National League, with the aim being that they would get into the EFL in the future.

Now, Eastleigh find themselves still in the fifth tier, but certainly in with a fighting chance of getting into the play-offs - though it is of course still early days.

They have won five, drawn five, and lost five of their 15 matches played in the National League, with them sitting on 20 points - within a win of making it inside the play-off places.

There is, of course, a long way to go, but it appears that the Eastleigh project is one that is dear to Donald's heart, and he will be eager to see the plan to get them into the EFL through in the near future.

As for Sunderland, of course, things are looking rosier these days, even if Middlesbrough have just hammered them 4-0 at home.

Off-field matters seem a lot more settled, whilst Tony Mowbray has formed a very exciting group of young players that are producing some really exciting football.

Donald's time at Sunderland, then, will probably have mixed emotions around it. It ended perhaps sourer than it could have, but there were also some good moments during it, particularly the feeling at the beginning of a new era.