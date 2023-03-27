Some former Sheffield Wednesday players are fondly remembered for what they achieved and others for long years of service but some remain fan favourites because of the excitement they brought to supporters - Fernando Forestieri falls into the latter category.

Though he twice helped the Owls go close to Championship promotion, reaching the play-off final in his debut season and then making the play-offs again the following year, he was never able to steer them up to the Premier League.

In the end, his Wednesday career would peter out in a 2019/20 campaign that saw him play less than 1,000 minutes, scoring twice and providing two assists, but the majority of the Hillsborough faithful will remember the Forestieri that dazzled in the early years of his spell in South Yorkshire.

The attacker headed back to Italy to join Serie A club Udinese when he left the Owls in September 2020 but by December 2021 he found himself looking for a new club and a new challenge.

Forestieri headed to Malaysia to join top tier club Johor Darul Ta'zim midway through January last year and it's fair to say it's proven to be a fruitful union for both the player and the club.

Now 33, the Italian has contributed to 46 goals (30 goals, 16 assists) in 42 games for his new club and got his hands on plenty of silverware as well.

In his 14 months with Johor Darul Ta'zim, Forestieri has won the Malaysian Super League title, Malaysian FA Cup, Malaysia Cup, and Malaysia Supercup (twice).

He's showing no signs of slowing down either and certainly still knows how to find the top corner...

The attacker has made a fast start to the 2023 season - bagging five goals and four assists as he's helped his side win their first five Super League games in a run that's seen them score 21 times and concede just once.

Unsurprisingly, that sort of form means that Johor Darul Ta'zim sit top of the Malaysia Super League as Forestieri goes in search of back-to-back titles.

The Malaysia Super League may not quite carry the same reputation as some of the other leagues Forestieri has played in but the Italian forward certainly looks to be enjoying his football at the moment.

His Twitter likes show that Wednesday still hold a place in his heart and you'd imagine he'll be cheering Darren Moore's side on from afar as they push for promotion back to the Championship and the League One title.