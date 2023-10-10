It has been a disappointing start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season, but it was a turbulent summer for the club which saw former manager Darren Moore depart in June after a disagreement with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Xisco Munoz was appointed as Moore's replacement, but he was sacked last week after picking up just two points from his first 10 league games in charge, which is the worst start to a season in the club's history.

Neil Thompson took charge of Wednesday in their 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough on Saturday, and while it was an improved performance, the Owls' wait for their first win of the season continues.

With protests increasing towards Chansiri in recent weeks, it is essential he gets the next appointment right.

Chansiri's popularity among Wednesday supporters has declined, but former owner Milan Mandaric remains an incredibly well-respected figure in South Yorkshire.

After previous spells in England owning Portsmouth and Leicester City, Mandaric completed his takeover of the Owls in December 2010, with 99.7% of shareholders voting to sell the company to Mandaric's UK Football Investments for just £1.

Under Mandaric's ownership, Wednesday secured promotion from League One in 2012, beating local rivals Sheffield United to second spot, with Mandaric making the bold decision to replace Gary Megson with Dave Jones with just two months of the season remaining.

The Owls survived in the Championship in their first season back at the level, and despite a tough start to the following campaign which saw Jones replaced by Stuart Gray, Wednesday once again retained their second tier status.

Mandaric agreed to sell the club to Azerbaijani businessman Hafiz Mammadov in 2014, but after the deal collapsed, he instead sold to Chansiri in January 2015 for £37.5 million.

As pressure builds on current owner Chansiri, we looked at what Mandaric is up to now.

What is Milan Mandaric up to now?

Mandaric has not yet returned to football ownership in England since selling Wednesday in 2015, but he did reportedly attempt to buy Aston Villa in 2018 prior to their takeover by Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris.

The 85-year-old is said to have had a bid rejected to purchase Villa from former owner Tony Xia in July 2018, despite the fact he was prepared to meet Xia's financial demands.

Mandaric did remain involved in football after his departure from Hillsborough as president of Slovenian club NK Olimpija Ljubljana, but he left this role in September 2021.

He has commented on the Owls in recent years, providing his backing to Chansiri in 2019.

"I’ve always said that in football you don’t spend money, you invest it," Mandaric told The Athletic.

"You have to find the right manager and the right players – players with hunger. When I think about my time at Portsmouth, we bought guys like Paul Merson and Teddy Sheringham, who were getting a bit old, but they both still had that hunger and they were great for us.

"I like Dejphon, I think he’s a good man and I’m still happy I sold the club to him. I know it’s easier said than done and you’ve got to give him (Chansiri) time. But like I said, it’s not just about spending money, you have to spend it on the right players. In the Championship, you need experienced guys, hard-nosed players who know how to grind out results. And when you get promoted, well, you can change the plan and do some different."

"I haven’t spoken to him for a couple of years but I will try to contact him next time I’m in the UK, in December. I will see if he wants to meet me because Sheffield Wednesday should be in the Premier League. It’s such a great club.

"I remember when we were fighting our neighbours (Sheffield United) for promotion to the Championship and I think we went 16 games unbeaten to beat them to automatic promotion (in 2012). What a team that was. But look at United now. It’s just not right that they’re in the Premier League and Wednesday aren’t."

After two years out of the game, it seems that Mandaric's involvement in football is over, but he can reflect positively on a career that saw him build up a reputation for saving troubled clubs