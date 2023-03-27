Queens Park Rangers are in their eighth consecutive season in the Championship, although they do have a battle to ensure they don’t suffer relegation in the current campaign.

Whilst it’s been a pretty unremarkable period in their history, this stability is welcome for the R’s considering the years that went before. The Londoners were known for their reckless spending as they went up and down from the Premier League.

In that time, a lot of players pulled on the blue and white hoops, including Karl Henry.

It may surprise some to know that the midfielder made over 100 appearances for QPR, before leaving for Bolton after over four years with QPR.

Henry didn’t exactly establish himself as a key figure during his time at Loftus Road, but he played under different managers and did feature in a promotion winning season.

After leaving the R’s, Henry’s career was winding down, as he completed the 2017/18 season with Bolton, making 33 appearances. Whilst it was a tough year on the whole, it ended in memorable fashion, as the Trotters beat Nottingham Forest 3–2 thanks to two late goals to stay up in the Championship.

Henry would leave that summer, and a short spell with Bradford City would follow, but fitness issues meant he only turned out four times for the Bantams, before announcing his retirement in 2019.

That ended a successful career that brought over 500 appearances across all four divisions, although the majority came in the top two tiers. And, it was in those leagues with Wolves that Henry is perhaps best remembered, and the 40-year-old still has an association with Wanderers.

Having been born in the area, Henry is a Wolves fan and still attends games at Molineux as a supporter, whilst he is an ambassador for the Wolves Foundation that do different charity work to help local people.

He is also clearly close to former teammates from the Black Country, as he turned out for a Wolves side against Shrewsbury over the weekend in a game to raise funds for Dave Edwards’ charity, with the midfielder having played for both clubs in his career.

Those who follow Henry on Twitter will also know that he can be outspoken on various different topics, from football to politics, and he also discusses coaching a young kids team on weekends.

Whether Henry will take the step-up and get back involved in the professional game remains to be seen, but he clearly still has a passion for football.

