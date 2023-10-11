Highlights Tony Fernandes sold his shares in QPR to focus on his other business interests, which is a sensible decision considering the club's financial struggles.

Fernandes is a successful businessman, known for his achievements with AirAsia and Tune Hotels.

His net worth was valued at $335m in 2020, although it marked a decrease from previous years. He regularly shares content on Instagram, but hasn't mentioned QPR recently.

A collective sigh of relief was breathed around Loftus Road this summer when Tony Fernandes finally curtailed his 12-year association with QPR by selling all his shares in the club.

The businessman bought the West London outfit back in 2011, when they were plying their trade in the top flight of English football.

But they gained notoriety between then and 2013 in particular for embarking upon a reckless, and in many ways mindless, spending spree in a bid to establish themselves in the at the top table.

Under Fernandes' ownership, QPR accumulated devastating debts in excess of £150m, having handed out extortionate pay packets to the likes of Joey Barton, Jose Bosingwa, and even one-time Champions League winner Julio Cesar.

They've not been back to the Premier League since 2015 and have long been left to pick up the pieces from their own mismanagement in the Championship since, so it's fair to say that Fernandes isn't necessarily the most popular man in that corner of the capital.

But even though he's no longer involved with the club in any capacity, QPR fans may still be interested to find what he's up to these days and that's what we'll be taking a look at here...

Why did Tony Fernandes sell his shares in QPR?

It was revealed in a club statement back in July that his decision to sell shares in QPR was because he now wants to focus and dedicate his time towards alternative business interests instead.

In fairness, it seems quite a sensible decision given he's got a lot on his plate in the world of business and will have also likely lost quite a lot of money as the Hoops' custodian over the years, particularly when the clubs were recording harrowing losses around the time that they were in the Premier League.

What business interests does former QPR owner Tony Fernandes have?

While he left a lot to be desired at Loftus Road, it's hard to deny that Fernandes is a very successful businessman overall.

He's achieved a lot away from football and is directly responsible for the huge rise of airline company AirAsia.

Fernandes bought AirAsia in 2001 and the company's $11m debts were cleared within the space of a year, they're now an award-winning and world-renowned organisation.

Away from aircraft, Fernandes also owns a hotel chain by the name of Tune Hotels, which he started in 2007.

Tune Hotels offer accommodation in Britain, Australia, and Asia.

How much is former-QPR owner Tony Fernandes worth?

There's not too much recent information for this, but Forbes revealed back in 2020 that Fernandes was worth $335m, which is an eye-watering figure but one that marked a notable decrease from previous years.

What has former QPR owner Tony Fernandes been up to on social media?

Fernandes owns an Instagram account and regularly shares content with his 384,000 followers on the platform.

He's clearly very passionate about AirAsia and routinely posts about the company, while also photographing himself on holiday too.

Interestingly, though, he hasn't posted anything about QPR in a long time.