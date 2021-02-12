What is ex-QPR man Akos Buzsaky up to these days?

Akos Buzsaky enjoyed cult hero status around the turn of the last decade at Queens Park Rangers with him racking up treble figures for appearances in blue and white hoops.

A Hungarian international, Buzsaky first arrived on these shores with Plymouth Argyle having played for MTK Budapest in his native land and then spent a brief spell in Portugal with Porto and Academica.

Indeed, at Argyle, he impressed greatly but after deciding against a new contract at Home Park, QPR quickly snapped him up for perhaps his best years.

He made his debut in November 2007 and scored his first goal in his second match, whilst also winning the goal of the season award for a nice finish against Blackpool.

Buzsaky helped Rangers into the top-flight of English football and helped them stay there in 11/12 but that is where his stay in W12 ended, with him leaving at the end of his contract.

Spells with Portsmouth, Barnsley and Ferencvaros came and went with little in the way of game-time and, with injuries beginning to plague him, he retired in 2015.

In 2018, he joined III Keruleti TVE, a side based on the outskirts of Budapest that were in the third tier of Hungarian football, as joint head coach – his first foray into management.

However, a year later in 2019 he would leave his post, marking an end to a short stint there.

It remains to be seen next, then, where he ends up if he wants to continue in the dugout.

