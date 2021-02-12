What is ex-Luton Town man Shaun Whalley up to these days?

Shaun Whalley signed for Luton Town back in 2013 from Southport for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

The Hatters were playing their football in the Conference Premier back in those days, which will feel like a distant memory for plenty of the Kenilworth Road faithful nowadays.

Luton currently play their football in the Championship, after a number of impressive seasons, as they worked their way up the Football League pyramid.

Whalley had a successful first season with Luton, as he played his part in their promotion-winning campaign in the 2013/14 season from the Conference Premier.

The forward wasn’t a regular in the Hatters team that season though, and scored once in 16 appearances for the club that term.

Whalley then featured for the Hatters in League Two, as they finished eighth in the fourth-tier standings in their first season back in the EFL.

He made 19 appearances for Luton in that season, before leaving the club my mutual consent two months before his contract was due to expire in the summer of 2015.

Whalley wasted no time in finding a new club, as he went on to sign for Shrewsbury Town, who had been promoted into League One in the previous season.

He made his first league start for Shrewsbury on the 28th December, and capped it off with a goal, as he scored the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Crewe Alexandra.

The forward is still playing his football with Shrewsbury Town, and has made 214 appearances in all competitions for the club, whilst chipping in with 32 goals and being on hand to provide 48 assists in total.

Whalley has made 22 appearances this season for Salop, scoring and assisting five goals, and will be hoping that he can play his part for Steve Cotterill’s side, as they look to force themselves up the League One table heading into their final 21 matches this term.