Ipswich Town are currently flying high upon their return to the Championship, winning 28 points out of a possible 33 so far, the best return at this stage by a newly promoted side.

Optimism has been high at Portman Road since Kieran McKenna's arrival in particular, but the upturn began before his arrival as in April 2021, the club secured new investment as Gamechanger 20 LTD purchased a majority stake in the club, ending Marcus Evans' 14-year period as the Tractor Boys' majority owner.

How did Ipswich Town perform during Marcus Evans' tenure?

At the time of Evans' takeover of the club back in December 2007, Ipswich also found themselves in the upper echelons of the Championship table under Jim Magilton, as the new owner cleared out the club's £32m debts and injected a further £12m to claim an 87.5% majority stake.

However, Town were unsuccessful in their pursuit of returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001/02 - the closest they came would be in the 2014/15 season as Mick McCarthy guided his side to the play-offs, where they were defeated 4-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals to bitter rivals Norwich City.

Afterward, Town would regress and eventually be relegated in the 2018/19 season with just 31 points - 13 adrift of safety. It was during this campaign that initial murmurings of Evans wanting to call time on his tenure in the Portman Road boardroom amid reports of him wanting a £35m sale at the time, but he was unwilling to write off any debts.

He revealed in a statement after the club's takeover two years ago that he would purchase 5% of Gamechanger, but would stop his day-to-day running of the club despite the aforementioned involvement with the new ownership's company.

"However, I plan to divorce myself from any day-to-day responsibilities and get back to following the Town as a highly interested, passionate and vested fan."

What is Marcus Evans up to these days?

Evans is still making his money in the hospitality, conferencing and media industry through his company, Marcus Evans Group, which is celebrating 40 years in business at present.

The company employs over 3,000 professionals across 59 locations, as well as delivering over 30,000 events that have featured over 500,000 speakers since founding back in 1983.

His most recently reported net worth came through the 2023 Sunday Times' Rich List, which stated that the 60-year-old had a valuation of £985m, which ranked him as the 173rd richest man in the UK, and saw him climb up seven places from his ranking in the 2022 list.

Since departing Ipswich Town, Evans has been linked with routes back into football as previous links to both Derby County and Huddersfield Town had surfaced between 2021 and 2022.

Evans was said to have been "one of many parties to have registered a 'firm' interest" in taking over at Pride Park during a season that would end in relegation following the accumulation of a 21-point deduction for breaching EFL rules. However, the club would be taken over by David Clowes ahead of their own venture into League One.