What is ex-Derby County man Kenny Miller up to these days?

Derby County’s stint in the EFL has been a long and gruelling period of the club’s history.

They’ve been here since 2008 and last tasted top-flight football back in 2007/08. However, even that year in the top-flight was one to forget as the Rams were relegated with just 11 points, which remains a top-flight record for the lowest tally.

That season was Kenny Miller’s sole spell with Derby.

Miller arrived with serious pedigree too. He’d played for both Celtic and Rangers, whilst also having a decent spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers in England.

He would hit the ground running and score on his debut for the club against Newcastle United, which was the first of four Premier League goals for the Rams.

There would be a further two goals in the FA Cup but, ultimately, Miller was unable to score the goals to keep Derby in the Premier League and his move back to Rangers was wrapped up as the Rams began life back in the EFL.

Miller would make himself something of a modern-day legend at Ibrox from there, scoring goals regularly.

Moves elsewhere remained regular throughout the striker’s career and after Derby he also played for Bursaspor, Cardiff City, Vancouver, Livingston, Dundee and, eventually, Partick Thistle.

His spell with Partick Thistle came last season, with Miller bagging 10 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions before hanging up his boots.

A coaching role with Newcastle Jets in the Australian A-League followed his retirement in early 2020, with Miller working under Carl Robinson as his assistant.

Robinson left Newcastle, though, moving to Western Sydney Wanderers in October 2020. Miller opted to follow Robinson and remains Western Sydney’s assistant manager at this point, adding another club to an impressive resume that includes a very brief stint at Derby.

