In 2007, Coventry City were in a financial mess and were heading towards administration - that was until SISU Capital stepped in.

The hedge fund company took control of the Sky Blues and they were at the Midlands outfit for the best part of 15 years - and there was no shortage of controversy.

A rent dispute with the owners of the then-Ricoh Arena saw SISU move Coventry out of their own city and to Northampton in 2013, and then five years later history repeated itself as they had to ground share with Birmingham City.

SISU were eventually ousted in early 2023 when Doug King stepped in to purchase the Sky Blues, ending their long reign in the boardroom.

When they first arrived in December 2007, the chairman of Coventry was Ray Ranson, an ex-footballer who was fronting the SISU bid.

Ranson, who had a lengthy career with the likes of Man City and Birmingham, retired in 1995 after a stint with Reading, and started a second career in sports finance and insurance before hanging his boots up.

He founded performance analysis company Prozone in 2004, which ended up being utilised by many top football clubs, and in the mid-2000's he partnered up with SISU to try and take over Southampton - which ultimately failed.

There was no failure at Coventry though as the group took over in 2007 - but how did he fare with City?

2 How did Ray Ranson's tenure at Coventry City go?

Ranson was the chairman of a struggling club still, and after sacking manager Iain Dowie in February 2008, Chris Coleman was hired and the club just about stayed in the Championship for 2008-09.

Coventry continued to be a second tier outfit for all of Ranson's stint in the hot-seat, but they were always at the wrong end of the standings.

Financial issues came back into play for the club though in 2011, this time with SISU, and in March of that year Ranson stepped down as chairman of the club, but was set to stay around as a footballing advisor to the board.

That didn't end up happening though as Ranson departed days later with immediate effect, ending his reign of over three years of being in charge of the day-to-day running of the club.

1 What is Ray Ranson up to now?

Having parted company with Coventry altogether in March 2011 after over three years at the club, Ranson moved into the business of an online marketplace called London Sport Exchange, which was designed to connect investors with opportunities in the world of sport.

The company was founded in 2015 and there was an aim to turn it into a $750 million platform - Wikipedia suggests that it was sold to private investors in 2019 but it is unknown how much for.

Ranson has gone quiet in recent years, but he did reveal a few years ago that in 2012, he eyed up a takeover of Rangers FC before they were eventually liquidated - he even wanted to bring the Gers to English football if he and his business partner ended up purchasing the club.

And in 2016, Ranson publicly criticised the SISU ownership that continued to be in control of Coventry at the time, suggesting that the club deserved better custodians than what they had as they were deeply unpopular among the Sky Blues fanbase.

Aside from that though, Ranson has stayed out of the limelight and it is unknown as of 2023 as to what he's actually doing.