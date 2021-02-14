What is ex-Charlton Athletic and Pompey star Hermann Hreidarsson up to these days?

Having made no fewer than 500 appearances for seven different clubs, Hermann Hreidarsson enjoyed an impressive career across three decades in English football.

Following more than four seasons in his native Iceland, the defender was snapped up by Premier League new boys Crystal Palace, although after just one campaign in Selhurst Park, he dropped down into the First Division with Brentford before returning to South London with Wimbledon.

But Hreidarsson finally found a permanent home when he joined another topflight newcomer in Ipswich in 2000, who ended up finishing 5th in their first season back in the Premier League, which allowed the versatile defender to enjoy his first taste of European football in the old UEFA Cup.

But with Ipswich failing to get promoted back to the Premier League, Hreidarsson left to then join Charlton three years later, and would enjoy four successful campaigns at The Valley before moving on to Portsmouth, and was part of the side that won the FA Cup under Harry Redknapp.

After a brief spell with Coventry City, the left-back announced his retirement from football in 2012 before being appointed as manager of IBV.

However, just one year later he left and came out of retirement to play for Fylkir, although when he was appointed as their manager, he called time on his playing career once again.

Following three seasons back in Iceland, the ex-Charlton and Portsmouth defender was then out of work for just more than a year before returning to coaching with Indian Premier League side Kerala Blasters – with Hriedarsson assistant manager to former Pompey teammate David James.

It would be almost two years before Hriedarsson’s next coaching gig came around when he linked up with another former teammate and became Sol Campbell’s assistant Southend, although they both departed at the end of the campaign after the Shrimpers were relegated to League Two.

Since leaving Southend, the ex-Icelandic international hasn’t yet dipped back into management, but at just 46-years-old, he potentially has many successful years ahead of him in the dugout.