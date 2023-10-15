The English businessman has mixed opinions throughout the EFL.

The 71-year-old led the consortium that bought the club from Sam Hammam in 2006. He ended up selling to Datuk Chan Tien Ghee and Vincent Tan in 2010. But the Bluebirds weren't the only footballing adventure he took in his career.

What did Peter Ridsdale do before joining Cardiff City?

He's held boardroom roles at Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle, and Leeds United (his hometown club). He became chairman of Leeds in 1997, and the first four years of his time in the role were successful. The team reached the UEFA Cup semi-final and the Champions League semi-final in back to back seasons (1999-2000 & 2000-2001).

But things quickly went down hill after those first four years. It was soon revealed what he and the other board members of the time were doing, which eventually led to the years of relegations and financial problems with the club, and that is now what he's best remembered for in that part of the country.

He also owned Barnsley for a time. The club, like Leeds, were in a dire state. They'd gone from the Premier League to League Two in the space of half a decade. But the troubles didn't stop when Ridsdale arrived. The club were close to liquidation during his tenure, before Gordon Shepherd and Patrick Cryne came in to take over.

Peter Ridsdale's time at Cardiff City

The Mirror reported that Hammam sold to Ridsdale for £24 million, according to The Mirror. The previous owner wasn't able to get plans approved for the club's new stadium by Cardiff Council due to concerns over financial security.

The 2006-07 season saw the Bluebirds finish 13th in the Championship, and the intent for the next season was laid out early. They signed some marquee names in the form of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Robbie Fowler, but they did sell Michael Chopra who was their top scorer in the previous season.

Although the thought of Hasselbaink and Fowler playing for the club was exciting, they didn't live up to their previous reputations; they only scored 15 goals between them.

The 08-09 season was a much improved one. They only just missed out on the playoffs, finishing in seventh place. The only reason that they didn't get to play their 47th and 48th games of the season was down to goals conceded.

Ross McCormanck was the club's top scorer with 23 goals, and it was the last campaign that the club spent at Nian Park before moving to the Cardiff City Stadium.

The new stadium was an expensive one, and it came with its problems for the club. They ended up having to sell of club assets to pay off £2.7 million in debt, and the money generated from the "Golden Ticket" scheme wasn't used on player acquisition, all to avert another winding up order after getting one from HMRC in November 2009.

City were eventually bought by the Malaysian businessmen in 2010, with a transfer embargo being imposed not long after due to tax problems that were up to £1.3 million.

What is Peter Ridsdale doing now?

The 71-year-old is currently a director at Preston North End. He became the chairman in 2011, and he'd only been in post for eight days before he made his first managerial change by sacking Phil Brown.

He left the role in 2012 and became an advisor to Preston owner Trevor Hemmings. Ridsdale was appointed to the board once again in 2021.