Dean Marney joined Burnley back in 2010, shortly after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

Finishing 18th during the previous campaign, there would have been no shortage of motivation from the Lancashire side to get themselves back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Marney would have had that same aim after appearing for Hull City in the top tier during the 2009/10 campaign, then moving on to Turf Moor for a fee reported to be in the region of £500,000.

The then-Clarets manager Brian Laws was attracted to the midfielder's perfect mix of youth and experience, with the player signing for the club when he was 26.

Even though he would have been viewed as a long-term addition in Lancashire, Laws probably couldn't have foreseen that the midfielder would go on and spend eight years at the club, appearing regularly during his first four seasons there.

He was particularly important during the 2013/14 season when he recorded three goals and seven assists in 38 league appearances, playing a big part in guiding the Clarets back to the top tier of English football.

Considering how much he played for the club during the first chunk of his time there, he will have been disappointed to have only appeared 53 times in the league during his final four campaigns there, failing to appear at all during his last season there (2017/18) with injury problems ruining part of his time at Turf Moor.

With this in mind, it was perhaps no real surprise when he was released on the expiration of his contract in 2018, then dropping down to League One to ply his trade with Fleetwood Town for two seasons.

He wasn't able to start regularly there, appearing just 19 times in all competitions and recording just one goal and one assist before his departure in 2020.

Now retired, that news comes as no real surprise considering the nature of the injuries he sustained, suffering two cruciate knee ligament setbacks during his time at Turf Moor.

Since his time at Fleetwood, he hasn't exactly been grabbing the headlines but he did return to Lancashire to do an interview with Burnley's media team last year, revealing that he has worked for an agency firm in recent years.

He has helped them to recruit different players and helping with the day-to-day management of them, helping footballers through the ups and downs of their careers.

The 39-year-old also commented on how the Clarets have got on this season, stating how impressed he was with the results and the style of play.