Birmingham City were taken over in the summer and new owner Tom Wagner has enjoyed a pretty successful start to life at St Andrew's.

Managing to generate quite a decent amount of money from transfers, that gave Blues the license to bring in quite a few permanent additions and some excellent loan signings too.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

John Eustace made a very good start to the campaign - but the club has parted company with him amid strong links to former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney.

Rooney has just left DC United - and it looks as though he will be coming in as Eustace's successor.

Already accustomed to life in the Championship and the Midlands from his previous time at Derby County, he could be a success at St Andrew's, but the decision to remove Eustace from his role has raised eyebrows across the country.

Perhaps more importantly, many Birmingham supporters are unhappy with this decision, and it could prove to be a bad turning point for Wagner this early on in his reign.

If this move fails to work out, he will be criticised heavily and it could tarnish his entire tenure at the Midlands club.

Speaking of owners, we are taking a look back at the past in this piece as we find out how ex-Blues shareholder David Sullivan is getting on.

How did David Sullivan get on at Birmingham City?

Sullivan first had a stake in Birmingham back in March 1993, rescuing the club along with David and Ralph Gold who also became co-shareholders months later.

Winning the Auto Windscreens Shield during the early stages of their tenure, they also oversaw Blues' journey to the Worthington Cup final and rise from the third tier to the Premier League.

Although they were relegated a couple of times during their reign, they saw Alex McLeish guide the Midlands outfit back to the top flight in 2009, before selling the club later on that year.

There were highs and lows during their time at the club, but Sullivan and the Gold brothers can be happy with their work there.

What is David Sullivan up to these days?

Sullivan is still a co-owner of West Ham United - and the Hammers are currently sitting in the top half of the Premier League which is a decent position for them to be in.

As well as this, they won the Conference League at the end of last season - and Sullivan will be delighted to have seen his team win a European trophy.

Declan Rice may have been sold in the summer, allowing him and other shareholders to generate a huge amount of money from the England international's £105m move to Arsenal, but plenty of that money was reinvested with the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus coming in.

Sadly, David Gold died earlier this year which would have been extremely sad for Sullivan, but the latter will be pleased that West Ham are currently doing him proud.

He currently owns 38% of the club but now he's 74, it remains to be seen whether he will sell up anytime soon.