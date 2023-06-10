Blackburn Rovers have not tasted Premier League football since 2012, making it an 11-year exile from the top flight of English football since their relegation that year, but there are hopes and ambitions that in the next couple of years they will be once again playing against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

For most of the club's history, Blackburn have plied their trade at Ewood Park, based on the southern outskirts of the town and heading towards Darwen.

Their first six years after being founded were played elsewhere, but Rovers played four matches on the site that is now Ewood Park in 1881 before moving elsewhere for nine years.

Ewood Park was built in 1882 and Rovers moved in, in the year 1890, and have been there ever since - it has been renovated multiple times with the current stadium as it is now being completed in 1995 - months after the club lifted the Premier League title for the only time in their history so far.

What is Ewood Park's capacity?

One of the bigger stadiums in the Championship, Ewood Park can hold a pretty impressive 31,367 people for football matches.

The largest stand at Ewood Park is named after their former owner Jack Walker, whose investments led the club to the Premier League title in 1995 and was able to sign the likes of Alan Shearer to lead them to the title.

The Jack Walker Stand holds 11,000 people and runs down one side of the pitch, and also houses the changing rooms, dugouts and media facilities.

Opposite that on the other side of the pitch is the single-tiered Riverside Stand, which is the oldest stand in the entire stadium having been constructed in 1988, and it houses around 6,000 people.

Of the two stands behind the goals at Ewood Park, the Ronnie Clayton Blackburn End - named after the iconic ex-Rovers player of the 1950s and 60s - houses exclusively home fans and holds around 8,000 fans when fully operational.

Then at the opposite end of the pitch is The Bryan Douglas Darwen End, which boasts the same capacity as the Ronnie Clayton End as it is a mirroring stand, but it only ends to be home to visiting supporters.

There will be the odd match where the stand can be split for both home and away fans, but the occasional large away following can sell out almost the entirety of this area at Ewood Park.