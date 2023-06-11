The 2022/23 season was a miserable campaign for Leeds United, who have been relegated back to the Championship.

The 4-1 defeat to Spurs during the final game of the Premier League season ends a three-year stay in the top flight for Leeds, after Marcelo Bielsa gained promotion with the club in 2020.

Despite making seven new first-team signings this season, Leeds struggled at the wrong end of the table for much of the campaign, with Jesse Marsch eventually sacked and replaced by Javi Gracia earlier in the year.

The Spaniard would last only a little over two months in charge, with Sam Allardyce then appointed to take charge of the final four games and attempt to keep the Whites in the division.

He was unable to do so, and has since departed the club.

Leeds have enjoyed some recent success, under Bielsa's tutelage, and would finish ninth upon their returning season to the top flight, after 16 years away.

However, they and Elland Road will play host to Championship games once again from next season.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Leeds United's home ground ahead of that EFL return.

How long have Leeds United been at Elland Road?

Elland Road is a football stadium in Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, which is the home of Leeds United.

They have been based there since the club's formation in 1919.

It has been a multi-use stadium down the years. The ground has hosted FA Cup semi-final matches as a neutral venue, and England international fixtures as recently as 2018, and was also selected as one of eight Euro 96 venues, too.

Elland Road was used by rugby league club Hunslet in the mid-1980s and hosted two matches of the 2015 Rugby World Cup as well.

It is located in Leeds, with its location: Beeston, Leeds, LS11 0ES.

What is the capacity of Elland Road?

It is the 14th largest football stadium in England, and has a capacity of 37,068.

The stadium comprises The Don Revie North Stand, which can seat around 7,000 people; The Norman Hunter South Stand, which holds approximately 5,000 supporters; and The John Charles West Stand, which holds about 11,000 fans.

The Jack Charlton East Stand is the largest stand, which seats around 14,900 fans, and it is the most recently constructed area in the stadium. The two-tiered structure was built in the 1992–93 season and there are 25 executive boxes and a large concourse included in it, with merchandise outlets, food shops, betting booths, and a restaurant.

Who owns Elland Road?

On 28th June 2017, Leeds United's majority owner Andrea Radrizzani completed the purchase of Elland Road, making the stadium the property of Leeds United for the first time since 2004.

Adam Crafton and Phil Hay of The Athletic have since revealed that the Italian businessman has actually offered Elland Road as collateral to secure a loan in order to complete his buyout of Sampdoria, the statement read: “Under a heads of terms agreement co-signed by Radrizzani — essentially an agreement in principle — Elland Road would act as collateral as part of a deal by Radrizzani’s Aser and his bidding partner Gestio Capital to borrow €30m (£25.8m; $32.1m) from Italian bank Banca Sistema, helping to fund their Sampdoria buy-out.”

The Whites are the current tenants of the ground, but many others have had their share of it over the years, with Rugby League side Hunslet using it from 1983 to 1994 and Holbeck also using Elland Road from 1897 to 1904.

Prior to Leeds United using the stadium, it had been football club Leeds City's stadium between 1904–1919, before the club eventually folded. Yorkshire Amateur have also previously used the stadium from 1919 to 1920.