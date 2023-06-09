Preston North End are historically one of the longest-serving members of the English game, winning multiple league titles towards the start of their existence, and they could potentially be the biggest club in the country to never play Premier League football - they dropped out of the top flight in 1961 and haven't made it back since.

Since their inception, North End have played at Deepdale under its multiple guises, with the most recent finished article being completed in 2008 with the launch of the Invincibles Stand.

But how many people does Deepdale hold? Let's take a look...

What is Deepdale's capacity?

Deepdale is a far cry from the stadium it used to be in the early 1990s as plans were drawn up for a new all-seater ground, modelled off Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa and unlike a lot of new-build stadiums in England that look identical to one another from the outside and in, Deepdale is somewhat unique.

The first stand to be demolished in 1995 was the West Stand, and it was to be replaced by the Sir Tom Finney Stand, named after the club's greatest legend and most famous face.

The Sir Tom Finney Stand is the largest stand at the 'new' Deepdale, holding a capacity of 7,893 people and houses corporate facilities and press facilities.

The next stand to be built was the Bill Shankly Kop behind one of the goals at Deepdale, which was opened in 1998, and opposite that came the Alan Kelly Town End, named after the former PNE goalkeeper and manager who played 447 times for the club in the league.

The Town End was completed and opened in 2001, holding 5,859 people compared to the capacity of the Kop, which is slightly larger at 5,933 and now houses just away fans for the most part, although in recent years it has sometimes been split between home and opposition supporters.

With three new stands up in the space of five years, the only one remaining was the Pavilion Stand running down the east side of Deepdale, and that eventually came down and was replaced by the Invincibles Stand in 2008, an area which has corporate boxes and also houses the two sets of substitute and off-field staff during matches.

With the Invincibles Stand having a capacity of 3,719, it brings the operational total at Deepdale to 23,404, with just six stadiums in the Championship having a lower capacity.