Daniel Bachmann now looks to have firmly established himself as Watford's first choice option in goal for the foreseeable future.

Having initially joined the Hornets from Stoke City in the summer of 2017, Bachmann had to wait until the 2020/21 season to make his league debut for the club, even spending a year on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock in the interim period.

Even when he did get his break in the side in 2020, Bachmann still found himself competing with Ben Foster for the number one spot between the posts at Vicarage Road over the next two seasons.

But after Foster's departure from the club in the summer of 2022, Bachmann featured in all but one of Watford's 46 Championship games last season, as they finished 11th in the second-tier standings.

That is role is one the Austria international has continued into this season, playing every minute of the Championship campaign so far for Valerien Ismael's side.

Indeed, his role as a key figure in this squad was further cemented in the summer, when it was announced that not only had he been handed the club captaincy, but also a new five-year contract that secures his future at Vicarage Road until the end of the 2027/28 season.

So just how much is the goalkeeper earning at Vicarage Road each year, in the wake of that new deal he signed with the club recently?

Here we've taken a look at the details of Bachmann's contract with Watford - according to Capology - in order to get an estimate of just how much the 29-year-old is earning with the club.

What is Daniel Bachmann's annual Watford salary?

As per the numbers provided by Capology, Bachmann is currently being paid £170,000 a year by Watford, as a result of the contract he signed with the club back in the summer.

That means the goalkeeper is thought to be being paid a total of £3,269 per week as part of the deal he is currently on at Vicarage Road.

Given he is only in the very early stages of that news five-year agreement with the club, that means that Watford are seemingly still set to pay the goalkeeper around £870,000 before that deal expires, based on these numbers provided.

How does Bachmann's salary compare with the rest of the Watford squad?

Going off the numbers supplied by Capology for Bachmann and the rest of the Watford senior squad, the goalkeeper is considered to be the 13th highest-paid player in the club's current first-team setup.

Those who are thought to be receiving a higher salary from the club than Bachmann, are Jamal Lewis, Imran Louza, Wesley Hoedt, Ken Sema, Ismael Kone, Edo Kayembe, Samuel Kalu, Vakoun Bayo, Matheus Martins, Francisco Sierralta, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Ryan Porteous.

It could be argued however, that given he has just signed a new long-term deal with the club, and the fact that he is a key player and captain of a Watford team who were a Premier League club just a few seasons ago, that it is somewhat surprising that Bachmann's salary is not higher, when compared with some of his current teammates at Vicarage Road.