Sunderland's new-found recruitment policy of signing young, hungry players on long-term permanent deals is working out rather well for them, having made it to the Championship play-offs in the 2022-23 season.

The Black Cats have continued down that path in the summer of 2023 with many more young players from England, Europe and across the world arriving on Wearside, and perhaps one of the most successful permanent signings in the Kyril Louis-Dreyfus era so far is that of Dan Ballard.

Having played the previous season in the Championship on loan at Millwall, Northern Ireland international Ballard arrived at the Stadium of Light not long after Premier League outfit Burnley had a £2 million bid accepted from Arsenal.

A move to Turf Moor did not materialise and instead, the 22-year-old (at the time) signed for the Black Cats, but he only featured 19 times in the Championship in his debut season.

Ballard suffered a fractured foot just three games into the 2022-23 campaign, putting him on the sidelines for the best part of four months whilst he healed, and after returning to the first-team in December, his season was curtailed in March 2023 due to a hamstring injury, meaning he missed the entirety of the play-off campaign.

He has since returned however and is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Mowbray, having formed a partnership at the back with the versatile Luke O'Nien.

What is Dan Ballard's estimated annual Sunderland salary?

According to estimates made by Capology, Ballard is on a yearly wage of £660,000 a year at the Stadium of Light.

That equates to £12,692 per week, which would make a lot of sense considering the club he departed to link up with the Black Cats.

Younger players at the top clubs in England are often on decent wages despite their lack of experience, but being an international player and having a full season worth of Championship experience under his belt already, it's understandable as to why Ballard would command the salary that he apparently does.

How does Dan Ballard's estimated annual Sunderland salary compare to his team-mates?

When it comes to Ballard's salary at the Wearsiders, he is estimated to be only second behind one of his team-mates - albeit the club's summer signings have not yet been taken into account.

Jack Clarke is estimated to be the top earner on Sunderland's books, with Capology believing him to be on £16,923 per week.

That is an annual salary of £880,000, which considering he was an expensive deal for Tottenham Hotspur as a teenager is pretty easy to believe - especially with the talent he has.

Left-back Dennis Cirkin, another former Spurs player, is ranked at just under Ballard's salary on £10,000 per week - £520,000 a year - but aside from that there are no other five-figure weekly earners, according to Capology's estimates.

Corry Evans is the next highest on £420,000 per year, but if the estimates are correct it shows that Sunderland have a good amount of control over the amount they are paying their players, and with a very young squad at Tony Mowbray's disposal it's likely that many are on lower-end Championship wages with the scope for them to increase over time.