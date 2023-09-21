Highlights Middlesbrough continues to struggle in the Championship, but the manager believes they have the quality to improve quickly.

Centre-back Dael Fry is a key player for Boro and has signed a contract extension until 2026, showing his commitment to the club.

Despite the tough start, Fry and the team are determined to turn things around and have a favorable schedule in the upcoming weeks.

Middlesbrough’s difficult start to the season continued on Tuesday as they drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Michael Carrick’s side remain without a win in the Championship after seven games, but he will feel he has enough quality to climb the table quickly.

However, Boro will need their big players to step up, and centre-back Dael Fry certainly falls into that category.

After breaking through the academy, Fry is now a regular for Boro, and he has made over 200 appearances for his boyhood club.

And, here we look at the contract situation involving the defender…

How much do Middlesbrough pay Dael Fry each week?

Obviously, we don’t know the exact figures each player picks up, but there are estimates which are shared by Capology.

They claim that Fry is on a weekly wage of £5,557, which works out at an annual salary of £290,000, but, again, it's only an estimate.

Some may feel that is a low amount for a Championship player, and, of course, it could be that the player is on more.

When does Dael Fry’s contract expire?

Boro have done very well in terms of managing Fry’s contract, and he has been regularly rewarded over the years to reflect his increasing involvement in the first-team.

The latest contract came earlier this year, with Fry committing his future to Boro by agreeing a deal that runs until 2026, with Boro also hinting that they have an option to extend that by a year in their announcement that followed.

So, there’s no immediate worry about Boro having to cash in on Fry, and the fact he signed an extension in the summer shows that he is fully behind Carrick and the direction he wants to take the club, despite the tough start.

How important is Dael Fry to Middlesbrough?

The fact Boro moved to tie down the defender gives an indication to how much they value Fry, and he has played in every game for Carrick this season.

Clearly, he has a big role to play for the side both now and in the years to come, as he is still only 26, so he is entering his peak years as a centre-back.

Like most in the team, Fry will feel he is capable of better performances individually than he’s shown this season, and he will look to get back to those levels as quickly as possible.

What next for Middlesbrough?

As mentioned, it has been a hugely underwhelming start to the campaign for Boro.

Many had tipped the Teesside outfit to be pushing for automatic promotion come May, so a failure to win in seven was a huge shock.

But, we’ve seen teams turn things around after a slow start, including Boro, and Carrick will believe that his side are capable of going on a positive run over the coming weeks and months.

Next up, they host a Southampton side who have lost three on the bounce, with league games against Watford, Cardiff and Sunderland to follow before the October international break, along with a cup tie at Bradford.