Conor Chaplin has only been an Ipswich Tow player for just over two years.

During that time, though, the 26-year-old has had quite an impact at Portman Road.

That impact was an instant one, too. Following his arrival from Barnsley, for example, Chaplin would go on to score 11 goals and register three assists in 47 appearances for the club in 2021/22.

With Kieran McKenna in charge for all of the 2022/23 campaign, though, Chaplin would really thrive.

The attacker went on to score a very impressive 29 goals for the club last season, helping guide them to automatic promotion and very nearly 100 points in League One.

Indeed, the below tweet shows just how strongly he came on during the most important stage of the season, too.

As Ipswich look to achieve success back in the second tier, no doubt Chaplin will be a big player for them once again in 2023/24.

With that said, though, given his importance and impact at the club, we thought we'd take a look at what Chaplin earnt on a weekly basis at Ipswich Town.

Of course, clubs and players do not publish this information nor make it public. Therefore, we will be using Capology data to do this.

Capology estimates salaries in leagues where the numbers are not made official, sometimes verifying those estimates with their sources.

We must stress that the numbers used below, therefore, are strictly estimated figures and should not be taken as official.

What is Conor Chaplin's weekly wage at Ipswich Town?

According to Capology's data on Ipswich Town for 2023/24, Conor Chaplin's estimated weekly gross wage is £7,500.

This means that Chaplin takes home an annual gross figure of £390,000, according to their estimates.

That figure makes Chaplin the sixth highest earner at Ipswich Town, with George Edmundson, Leif Davis, Sam Morsy, George Hirst and Brandon Williams all estimated to be earning more.

Of course, though, being the sixth highest estimated earner at the club, Chaplin earns more than most in the squad.

We would compare Chaplin's salary to the average Ipswich Town wage. However, the numbers are completely skewed due to Brandon Williams' enormous salary, which is estimated to be £65,000 per week.

Ipswich won't be paying that figure, of course, but he is on their payroll in some way nevertheless.

How long does Conor Chaplin have left on his Ipswich Town contract?

At present, Conor Chaplin has three years remaining on his contract, as per Capology, with his current deal running until 2026.

With three full years remaining on his deal, Chaplin's current contract would have been worth £1,170,000 in terms of salary he is due to be paid.

What was Conor Chaplin earning before moving to Ipswich?

Chaplin's current estimated salary at Ipswich Town is quite a jump from what he was earning at Barnsley previously.

Capology estimates that whilst at Oakwell, Chaplin was earning a gross weekly sum of £4,038.

Per annum, that translated to a gross figure of £210,000.