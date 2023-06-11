Norwich City have managed to provide their supporters with plenty to shout about at Carrow Road in recent years.

The Canaries won the Championship title in 2019 and 2021, and have also claimed memorable victories over the likes of Manchester City and arch-rivals Ipswich Town in the past decade in front of their own fans.

Norwich will be hoping to bring a feel-good factor back to their ground when the new campaign gets underway.

The Canaries underachieved in the second tier during the 2022/23 campaign as they were forced to settle for a 13th place finish.

A push for promotion will certainly be on the agenda for Norwich, who are expected to engage in a reasonable amount of transfer activity over the course of the summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at everything you need to know about Carrow Road, including the stadium's capacity and the names of the respective stands.

What is Carrow Road's capacity?

Norwich have played their home games at Carrow Road since the stadium opened in 1935.

The record attendance for a match at this stadium was achieved in 1963, when 43,984 spectators turned up to watch the Canaries take on Leicester City in the sixth round of the FA Cup.

Since becoming an all-seater stadium, the capacity of Carrow Road has been reduced.

As it stands, this ground can host 27,359 supporters.

The biggest attendance recorded in the 2022/23 season at this stadium occurred during Norwich's clash with Sheffield United, as 26,801 fans witnessed the club suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Paul Heckingbottom's side in April.

What are the names of the stands at Norwich City's Carrow Road?

There are five stands at Carrow Road.

The Geoffrey Watling City Stand and the South Stand run the length of the pitch.

Meanwhile, The Barclay Stand and The Regency Security Stand are situated behind the goals.

The Joma Community Stand is situated in a small corner of the ground.

The Geoffrey Watling City Stand holds a capacity of 4,173 and was named after the club's former president and chairman.

In terms of the stand which holds the largest capacity, this particular honour falls to the South Stand, which holds room for 8,134 fans.

Away supporters are housed in the South Stand.

Carrow Road is currently a cashless stadium, and is easily accessible by car and by rail.

Norwich Station is around a ten-minute walk to the ground, while a park and ride service is in operation.