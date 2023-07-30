Cardiff City could well have been gearing up for a season in League One, had the pendulum of fortunes not swung ever so generously in their favour.

Aided by Reading's fatal six-point deduction and the temporary influence of loan trio Sory Kaba, Jaden Philogene and Cedric Kipre, the Bluebirds had just enough to secure survival last time out under Sabri Lamouchi, who departed South Wales upon the expiration of a short-term deal.

Now, merely a couple of months on, the aura at the Cardiff City Stadium could not be any more different.

With alarm bells truly ringing off the back of two successive relegation fights, the club's head honchos pushed the boat out and stepped well outside of their typical comfort zone to secure the managerial appointment of Turkish boss Erol Bulut.

Bulut, formerly of Fenerbache, evidently has connections on the continent which have seen Cardiff undertake a much more ambitious summer shopping spree this time around, as he has brought in both Ike Ugbo and Dimitrios Goutas from overseas.

There is a sense of renewed ambition at Cardiff now, and it has seen them swoop for Karlan Grant and Yakou Meite as well, while the sensational homecoming of Welsh icon Aaron Ramsey has really got supporters believing once again.

Therefore, it seems fitting to delve into Cardiff's financial framework and analyse how much money they are set to spend on player wages annually.

Clubs do not disclose this information publicly, so all data will be sourced from Capology where, it must be emphasised, numerics are estimate figures as opposed to official.

The wages of Ramsey, Goutas and Meite have not yet been published on the site either, so his pay packet will not account for Cardiff's annual wage bill via Capology just yet.

Cardiff's estimated annual wage bill

As per Capology, Cardiff will be forking out £13,306,000 on wages over the next twelve months as things stand, and on average, a City player will take home an eventual £458,828.

Cardiff's have conducted cost-cutting exercises in the last couple of years after making numerous expensive signings such as Josh Murphy, Gary Madine and Robert Glatzel that did not quite work out- and, of course, the financially-detrimental COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, according to Capology records that began in the 2013/14 campaign, the club's estimated annual payroll is now at its lowest, and that will restore even more faith in Cardiff's hierarchy if their cost-efficient strategy bears fruit.

Cardiff City's highest and lowest estimated annual earners

Within that, the club's highest earner is believed to be Joe Ralls, with Capology estimating that he is on a contract worth £24,423 weekly, and £1,270,000 on an annual basis.

Cardiff's captain penned a fresh two-year deal last summer under then-manager Steve Morison and will see those terms expire next summer, although a new contract feels very much on the cards for the midfield stalwart.

Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant are the joint-second top earners in the Welsh capital and both take home £1,040,000 per year, and the former certainly vindicated that with his performances last year while it is not yet known how much of the latter's wages Cardiff are paying across his loan switch from West Bromwich Albion.

On the other hand, Isaak Davies- who has been strongly linked with a temporary move away this summer- is estimated to earn the lowest annual wage in the squad at £170,000.