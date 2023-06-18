Leyton Orient have managed to provide their supporters with some memorable moments over the years at Brisbane Road.

During the most recent campaign, Orient stormed their way to the League Two title by producing a plethora of fantastic performances at this level.

The O's ended the term with 91 points to their name, and claimed a total of 15 league victories in front of their home fans.

Plans are already underway at the club for the upcoming term as they aim to achieve a relative amount of success with Richie Wellens at the helm.

Orient recently opted to release eight members of their squad, including Harry Smith and Anthony Georgiou.

Set to participate in League One for the first time since 2015, it will be interesting to see how Orient fare at this level.

Here, we have decided to take a look at everything you need to know about the club's stadium, including the capacity and the name of the stands.

What is Brisbane Road's capacity?

Leyton Orient have played at Brisbane Road since 1937.

Over time, the ground has seen major redevelopment.

The largest-ever attendance recorded at Brisbane Road was in 1964, as the O's hosted West Ham United in the FA Cup.

34,345 people watched Orient seal a 1-1 draw with the Irons.

The current capacity of Brisbane Road is 9,241.

Last season, the biggest attendance recorded at this stadium came during the club's clash with Northampton Town as 8,716 fans witnessed a draw between the two sides.

What are the names of the stands at Brisbane Road?

There are four stands at Brisbane Road.

The Justin Edinburgh West Stand is the main stand and was renamed following the passing of the club's former manager.

The GI Print East Stand runs the course of the pitch and is directly opposite the Justin Edinburgh West Stand.

Meanwhile, the Qualiteach Community Stand and the Cash Converters Tommy Johnston South Stand are situated behind the goals.

Away fans are housed in the GI Print East Stand.

How can fans access Leyton Orient's ground?

For fans travelling by car, street parking is available nearby.

There is also an option of renting out a private driveway for a match day.

In terms of travel by train, the nearest station to the stadium is Leyton.

This station is about a quarter of a mile away from Brisbane Road, which equates roughly to a 13-minute walk.