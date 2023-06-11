Sheffield United have had a fantastic season under Paul Heckingbottom in 2022/23, securing promotion back to the Premier League after just two seasons in the Championship.

The Blades ended the season in second in the league on 91 points, behind champions Burnley. They were the top two for almost the entire season.

Sheffield United were thoroughly deserving of their promotion, having occupied second place since game week 21 of the campaign.

The club have been perfectly coherent on the pitch despite off-field issues, and even managed a cup run alongside their automatic promotion. Heckingbottom's side were also knocked out by eventual winners Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Bramall Lane has played host to Premier League football in 1992, 1993, 1994, 2006, 2007, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and is set for another campaign in 2023/2024.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Sheffield United's home ground.

How long have Sheffield United been based at Bramall Lane?

Bramall Lane is a football stadium in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, which is the home of the Blades.

They have been based there since 1855, making it one of the oldest grounds in the world.

The stadium was originally a cricket ground, built on a road named after the Bramall family of file and graver manufacturers.

It has been a multi-use stadium over the years, hosting rugby games and cycling events as well as England international football matches in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

It is located in Sheffield, with the location: Highfield, Sheffield, S2 4SU.

What is the capacity of Bramall Lane?

Bramall Lane has a total capacity of 31,884.

The Bramall Lane stand can seat around 5,860 spectators, The Tony Currie stand holds approximately 7,500 fans, and The John Street stand holds just under 7,000 people.

The largest stand is the Kop, which has the club's initials "SUFC" written into the seats, and holds around 10,221 fans in total.

The facilities are of lower quality in the Kop because there is no indoor concourse, although an outdoor bar was completed in September 2007 to add to the fast-food takeaway areas, but in spite of this it is still a firm favourite amongst the fans.

How famous is Bramall Lane?

It has been the home of the Blades since the club was established in 1889.

It is the oldest major stadium in the world still hosting professional association football matches.

Bramall Lane is one of only two sporting grounds (the other being the Oval) which has hosted England football internationals, an England Test cricket match, and an FA Cup Final, too.

The record attendance at the ground is 68,287, set during a fifth round FA Cup tie between Sheffield United and Leeds United on 15th February 1936. It has since become an all-seater stadium, and thus reduced in capacity.