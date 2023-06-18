After two years in the Championship, Blackpool suffered the pain of relegation back to League One after a campaign of turmoil that began months before the 2022-23 season even began.

The departure of head coach Neil Critchley, who had led the Tangerines to the Championship in the first place and had a solid first season in the second tier of English football, proved to be the beginning of the end of the club in the Championship.

Michael Appleton, Mick McCarthy and Stephen Dobbie all tried but failed to keep them in the league, but now Critchley is back in his old role and will look to win promotion yet again in-front of a passionate fanbase at Bloomfield Road.

How long have Blackpool been playing at Bloomfield Road for?

Blackpool were founded in 1887, but their first match at Bloomfield Road wasn't until the year 1899 when the club merged with South Shore.

Raikes Hall Gardens was the first ground that the Tangerines played at before they moved to the Athletics Ground for a short period of time before playing their first ever match at Bloomfield Road in late 1899 before moving in permanently in 1900.

Bloomfield Road has been Blackpool's home since, and it underwent a redevelopment starting in the very early stages of the 2000s to become an all-seater stadium.

What is Bloomfield Road's capacity?

Bloomfield Road holds a capacity of 16,616, with only eight other stadiums in the 2023-24 League One season holding more than the Fylde coast ground.

Redevelopment of Bloomfield Road started in 2000 with the demolition of the Spion Kop and then the West Stand, with both rebuilt stands opened in the year 2002.

The South Stand was demolished in 2003, but it took a number of years for the ownership of the club to go ahead with plans to redevelop the stand behind the goal, and it eventually did in 2009 to be completed in 2010.

Then, the East Stand, which was fully terraced, was replaced in 2020 with a temporary all-seater stand which houses away fans and also the media facilities of Bloomfield Road.

The East Stand is the area that holds the most fans with 4,576 able to be housed in the stand, with the adjacent West Stand holding 3,684.

The North and South Stands hold similar amounts, with the former having a capacity of 2,748 and the latter 2,471, with the corner parts of the stands then making up the rest of the capacity as well as hospitality sections.