Blackburn Rovers will be hoping for another year of progress in the Championship next season.

Rovers enjoyed an excellent first season under Jon Dahl Tomasson, but they suffered heartbreak as they missed out on the play-off places on goal difference.

Tomasson has brought in three new additions so far this summer as he looks to mount another top six push, with Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Arnor Sigurdsson arriving at Ewood Park, while star striker Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack and Daniel Ayala departed at the end of their contracts.

However, there is significant uncertainty surrounding the club ahead of the new season after The Mirror claimed that Tomasson is considering quitting after the budget was cut by 20%.

Tomasson is said to be have been "warned the club face a fire-sale" and the owners have "introduced a freeze on bringing in any new players", leading the Dane to question his future in Lancashire.

As concerns grow over the club's financial situation, we looked at Rovers' estimated annual wage bill ahead of the upcoming campaign.

What is Blackburn Rovers' estimated annual wage bill for the 2023/24 season?

According to Capology, Rovers' annual wage bill is £6,918,000, however it is important to stress that this is an estimate.

The club's highest-paid player is defender Dominic Hyam, who signed from Coventry City last summer for a fee of around £2.5 million, with the Scotsman earning £16,923 a week and £880,000 a year.

Hyam scored one goal and provided two assists in 44 appearances in all competitions and he was rewarded for his performances with a first call up to the Scotland squad in March, making his debut for his country in June.

The 27-year-old is certainly repaying the club's significant investment in him and Tomasson was full of praise for the defender.

"He was injured, his ankle at Rotherham away, everyone expected he would be out for eight to 12 weeks, the boy was back in five because he has a great mentality," Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph in May.

"Dom is one who always wants to do well for the team.

"He’s a leader by example.

"The first game he played at Blackpool, everyone was ‘mate’, I put him immediately in the team because you could see the quality.

"His quality is extremely good, he’s able to play a lot of games, he’s solid and you want a defender to be solid.

"He’s a leader by example."

Striker Sam Gallagher is Blackburn's second-highest paid player, earning £14,423 a week and £750,000 a year.

Gallagher scored seven goals and provided three assists in 39 appearances in all competitions last season, but he has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Coventry City and Stoke City are both said to be interested in Gallagher, but they are unwilling to meet his £5 million asking price.

After the departures of Brereton Diaz and Dack, Tomasson will surely be reluctant to lose Gallagher, but the club could cash in on him this summer given their financial predicament.

Midfielder Sammie Szmodics, goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and defender Callum Brittain are also among Rovers' highest-earners, but Kaminski could soon be off the wage bill, with newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town reportedly keen on the Belgian.

While Blackburn's annual payroll is considerable, it is likely much lower than some of their Championship rivals, particularly those who have come down from the top flight and if he remains at the club, Tomasson will be hoping to outperform expectations once again next season on a limited budget.