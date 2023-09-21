Coventry City suffered the disappointment of missing out on Premier League promotion during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Sky Blues missed out after losing a penalty shootout in the play-off final at Wembley Stadium, losing to Luton Town.

The two teams couldn’t be separated after 120 minutes, with the scores level at 1-1 after extra time.

The squad saw star players depart as a result, with Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer both sealing deals away from the CBS Arena.

However, Mark Robins will still be optimistic that the squad he has left can compete again for promotion from the Championship.

One player that could be a key figure for Coventry over the next several months is Ben Sheaf.

Here we look at how much Sheaf is reportedly earning on an annual basis…

What is Ben Sheaf’s annual salary?

According to estimated figures taken from Capology, Sheaf is earning an annual salary worth £390,000.

Sheaf is an average earner at Coventry, with his weekly pay amounting to £7,500.

The average annual salary for the Sky Blues is currently worth £131,500, with outliers like Luis Binks and Ellis Simms moving that figure up.

Binks is currently earning £30,000 per week, which is far more than the third highest salary at the club in Kasey Palmer, who earns £10,000-a-week.

Simms is the second highest earner, with the striker signing a contract worth £25,000 per week when he signed from Everton last summer.

Sheaf is earning more than the likes of Fábio Tavares, Jamie Allen and Ben Wilson, who earn £5,000, £5,000 and £4,500 per week respectively.

New recruit Yasin Ayari is earning £416,000 per year (£8,000 per week), having arrived on loan from Brighton for this season.

Callum O’Hare is another higher earner, with a wage packet worth £520,000 a year (£10,000-a-week).

How long is Ben Sheaf’s contract at Coventry City?

Sheaf signed a new deal earlier this year to extend his stay at Coventry by another few years.

The midfielder will be with the Sky Blues until the summer of 2026, having joined the club from Arsenal in 2020.

The 25-year-old initially arrived as part of a loan agreement, before making the deal permanent.

He has been an important part of the team since arriving from the Gunners, featuring over 30 times in the league in each of the last three campaigns.

Sheaf contributed two goals and two assists as Robins’ side earned a fifth place finish in the Championship in 2023.

How important is Ben Sheaf to Coventry City?

Sheaf is now a regular starter for Coventry, as they plot their way towards Premier League promotion.

The midfielder has grown into an impressive figure that has earned a lot of plaudits from Coventry supporters over the years.

Robins will be hoping that he can remain fit, but an injury issue picked up in September has raised some uncertainty over his availability.

Injury issues have been an issue in the past, so it would be a real concern if he were to be absent for a lengthy spell this season given the absences Coventry have had in midfield recently.