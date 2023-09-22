Highlights Norwich City made significant signings during the summer transfer window, adding players like Ashley Barnes and Jack Stacey to boost their optimism for the new season.

Despite losing key players like Teemu Pukki and Max Aarons, Norwich City had a good start to the season, winning three out of their first five games.

Ben Gibson, Norwich City's experienced centre-back, is the highest-paid player at the club, earning an estimated £40,000 per week, making him one of the highest earners in the Championship.

Ben Gibson's Norwich City side have got off to a good start this season in the Championship in what is David Wagner's first season in charge at the start of the campaign.

Norwich had a busy summer and are looking to improve on a disappointing season last term. The Canaries were among the title favourites in the Championship during the 2022/23 season, following back-to-back promotions in their two previous seasons at the level, but they endured a hugely underwhelming campaign.

Dean Smith was sacked in December with the club sitting fifth in the table after a decline in form, but results failed to meaningfully improve under Wagner after his appointment in January.

The 51-year-old won just seven of his 21 games in charge in all competitions last season as his side finished 13th.

However, additions such as Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy, Borja Sainz, Adam Forshaw, Christian Fassnacht, and more have added to the optimism at Carrow Road this summer.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

That's despite the loss of other stars like Teemu Pukki, Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Max Aarons, Tim Krul, and Andrew Omobamidele, who have departed the club.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Andrew Omobamidele Nottingham Forest Permanent (fee involved) Max Aarons AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Milot Rashica Besiktas Permanent (fee involved) Bali Mumba Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Kieran Dowell Rangers Permanent Teemu Pukki Minnesota Permanent Sam Byram Leeds United Permanent Danel Sinani FC St Pauli Permanent Michael McGovern Hearts Permanent Tim Krul Luton Town Permanent Christos Tzolis F Dusseldorf Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Bradford City Loan Abu Kamara Portsmouth Loan Josh Martin Without Club Permanent

They won three of their opening five games in the league, so early signs have been positive. However, two of the last three league games have ended in defeat, with a defeat to Rotherham United followed by a recent 2-0 loss at home to Leicester City.

Experience may now be key for Wagner this season to ride out periods such as this, as the squad has a somewhat older feel to it, given the likes of Gibson, Barnes, Grant Hanley, Kenny McLean, and Shane Duffy in their spine.

How much does Ben Gibson earn at Norwich City?

Gibson signed for Norwich in the summer of 2020 on an initial season-long loan deal from Burnley. The 30-year-old was a member of the Norwich team that won the Championship title, achieving promotion back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The transfer became permanent if Norwich were to achieve promotion, meaning Gibson then signed a three-year deal at Carrow Road, joining for a fee of around £8 million.

The experienced centre-back is in the final year of his deal with the club and, according to figures taken from Capology, Norwich's veteran defender earns around £40,000 per week.

Albeit, this figure is only an estimate, but it makes him among the highest earners in the Championship as well.

Gibson has 91 appearances under his belt for the Canaries, but over 200 in the Championship and over 60 in the Premier League for the likes of Middlesbrough and Burnley.

Does Gibson's salary make him one of the highest earners at Norwich?

Gibson is Norwich's highest paid player, with the next highest being Kenny McLean and Angus Gunn on 25,000 per week. His total gross salary per year is set at around £2.08 million before tax.

The highest paid players who don't play on loan from a Premier League side or for a recently relegated team (Leeds, Leicester, and Southampton) are the likes of Gibson and Adam Reach . Many of those earners are paid in excess of £50,000 but their £40,000 is still a fairly sizeable wage at second tier level.

Jamie Vardy, Ricardo Pereira, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patrick Bamford, and Stuart Armstrong are among the top ten earners in the second tier this season.