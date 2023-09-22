It has been a very frustrating start to life back in the second tier for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls made their return to the Championship at the end of last season, and the way they secured their promotion meant there was a sense of optimism around the place.

However, a chaotic and disappointing summer meant that soon changed, and they now find themselves sitting at the bottom of the table after a handful of league games.

Whatever league Sheffield Wednesday is in, the club’s supporters always expect their side to do better than what may be expected.

So, there is huge pressure on Xisco Munoz and the Sheffield Wednesday players to turn this current form around. One player who will no doubt stand up and be counted like he has throughout his time at the club is Barry Bannan.

How has Barry Bannan performed this season?

Bannan has been with the Owls since 2015, and it seems every year his importance on the team has got bigger and bigger.

The 33-year-old was excellent last season, as he grabbed seven goals and recorded 12 assists in 41 League One appearances.

The Owls faithful will hope he can do something similar this season to help the club climb out of the relegation zone.

So far, the midfielder has started all six games he has been available for, with his only absence being in the 1-0 defeat to Ipswich Town last weekend.

Bannan has managed to get off the mark this season, with him grabbing a goal in the 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City earlier in the campaign.

The experienced midfielder has been an ever present as usual, and as the season goes on, the club will hope his influence continues to grow.

What is Barry Bannan’s annual salary at Sheffield Wednesday?

Here at Football League World, we have used Capology to look at the estimated annual salary of Bannan at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 33-year-old is said to be on an annual salary of £1,250,000, according to Capology. Which means he earns a weekly wage of £24,038.

It may surprise some Sheffield Wednesday fans to know that Bannan isn’t their highest paid player according to Capology. In fact, fellow midfielder Jeff Hendrick is their highest earner, with him on a weekly wage of £35,000, which adds to a annual salary of £1,820,000.

Can Barry Bannan lead Sheffield Wednesday to Championship safety?

As mentioned, Bannan’s influence on Wednesday seems to have got bigger as the seasons have gone on.

So, you wouldn’t rule out the midfielder having an important say in whether the club stays in the Championship or not. The concern would be that he has been performing exceptionally well in League One, but the second tier is a different level.

Plus, it is a lot for the Owls to just rely on Bannan every week, so if they are going to have any chance of remaining in the Championship for next season, they need Bannan but also more players stepping up to the plate.