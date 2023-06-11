Bristol City’s home venue of Ashton Gate has been in use for over 100 years.

The Robins moved into the stadium in 1904, 17 years after it was first built.

What is Ashton Gate’s capacity?

The stadium can currently hold up to 27,000 supporters, ranking it 10th among last season’s Championship competitors.

It is a bigger home stadium than clubs’ homes, such as West Brom, Hull City and Burnley.

However, it is marginally smaller than Carrow Road, St. Andrew’s and the Bet365 Stadium.

Of the three relegated sides from the Premier League for next season, it is smaller than Elland Road, the King Power Stadium and St. Mary’s.

It is also smaller than Portman Road and Hillsborough, with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday both coming up from League One.

But it is bigger than Plymouth Argyle’s home ground, Home Park, which has a capacity of roughly 16,000.

That will see Ashton Gate fall to 15th biggest in the Championship for the next campaign, highlighting the stature of some of the clubs now competing in the second tier.

How old is Ashton Gate?

Ashton Gate was built in 1887 and was initially used as a home ground by the club known as Bedminster FC, before they merged with Bristol South End.

Bristol City then became the primary tenants in 1904, and have used the stadium ever since.

Ashton Gate has also been used in rugby union, with the Bristol Bears also hosting their home games in the ground since 2014.

It was also in 2014 that work was approved for developments on the ground to be implemented, which were finished in time for the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

This involved replacing the existing stands on the east end, extending the Dolman Stand and laying down a new pitch in order to allow the use of rugby at the stadium.

This work extended the stadium’s capacity to 27,000.

What is the record attendance figure at Ashton Gate?

The record attendance figure at Ashton Gate is 43,335 from a clash between Bristol City and Preston North End from 1935.

This was set during a time when standing was still allowed at grounds, which meant that the capacity of stadiums was larger.

Modern stadiums in England have all had seating brought in as standard, which has reduced the number of possible entrants to sporting events.

Although Bristol City are at the forefront of bringing standing back to English football in a safe capacity, which has allowed for an attendance figure of 29,000