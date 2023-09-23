Andreas Weimann is into the final year of his contract with Bristol City.

The attacking midfielder's deal with the club is up in less than 10 months time. He's been with the club for the last five years; a period which has been pretty steady for the Robins.

But even though City haven't made any serious pushes to get up into the Premier League, Weimann has been the pick of the bunch at the club.

In the 2021/22 season, City finished 17th in the Championship. But despite their position in the lower half of the table, Weimann ended with 22 goals in the league in that campaign. You have to wonder what position the club would potentially have been in without his efforts over the last half-decade.

This level of performance has warranted a decent wage package. Here is how much he gets paid by Bristol City each year.

How much money is Andreas Weimann on per year?

Capology.com estimate that he gets paid £1.17 million per year by the Robins. If he leaves the club when his contract expires, in June 2024, then the club will have reportedly paid him £6.24 million over his time in Bristol.

But he is not the highest paid player at the club; in fact, he doesn't even rank in the top two, according to Capology. They estimate that the two highest earners, per year, at City are Nahki Wells and Matty James. They are reported to both be on a little over £1.4 million per annum; James slightly edges Wells though by £26,000 per year.

How much money is Andreas Weimann on per week?

The Austrian is projected to be earning £22,500 every seven days. He has reportedly been on this same wage package since the start of the 2020-21 season.

It's surprising that his goal ever two games record in the 21-22 season didn't earn him any weekly increase. But in fairness to the Robins they, like all other clubs, were coming off the back of the financial low-blow that was the Covid-19 pandemic. So pay rises probably weren't on anyone's agenda.

In comparison to the other two players at the club who are on a bigger weekly wage package than Weimann, he makes £4,500 per week less than Wells, and £5000 per week less than James, according to Capology.

Should Bristol City give Weimann a new contract?

If the Robins were to give him a new deal, it'd be one of the last pro contracts that he'd likely receive, as a footballer. He recently turned 32-years-old, and he's not been quite so effective since that 22-goal season, a few years ago.

He's only found the back of the net six times since his final goal in the 21/22 campaign. Weimann also isn't being used as much by manager Nigel Pearson.

For him to be rewarded with a new contract, he will surely have to take a big pay cut. He's played in England for all of his professional life, so it's unlikely that he'd want to move him and his family back to his homeland now.

He's obviously got lots of quality, but he's not currently showing enough to justify a similar contract to the one he has now.