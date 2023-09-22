Alan Browne has been an essential cog in Preston North End's machine this season

Preston have been a side possessed so far this term. In a Championship full of talent, they have stolen the headlines, and currently lead the pack.

An opening day draw away at Bristol City and defeat on penalties in their first round Carabao Cup tie against Salford City has been followed by six successive Championship triumphs.

This has propelled the Lilywhites to the second tier's summit, where they lead Leicester City and Ipswich Town by a point. Their other closest competitors are Sunderland, who are six points worse off.

Ryan Lowe made a number of new additions to his squad over the summer, but Browne has still managed to retain his place in the 45-year-old's starting XI.

The likes of Milutin Osmajic, Will Keane, Jack Whatmough and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen all penned permanent deals, whilst Calvin Ramsay and Liam Millar joined on loan from Liverpool and Basel.

Preston North End - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Milutin Osmajic Cadiz CF Permanent Mads Frokjaer-Jensen Odense BK Permanent Jack Whatmough Wigan Athletic Permanent Duane Holmes Huddersfield Town Permanent Will Keane Wigan Athletic Permanent Layton Stewart Liverpool Permanent Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Loan Liam Millar FC Basel Loan

What has Alan Browne's career looked like so far?

Irishman, Browne, originally came through at Cork City, but made the switch to Lancashire as an 18-year-old.

Now 28, the midfielder is still on the books at North End, and was even named as Club Captain ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, after his predecessor, Tom Clarke, left the club.

In total, Browne has played almost 400 games in white, scoring 42 goals in the process. His best season to date came five-years ago when he registered 17 direct goal contributions during his side's mid-table Championship finish. He has also been called up for his country, earning 32 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

This time around, he has featured in all seven second tier showings so far, and notched two assists.

How much does Alan Browne earn at Preston North End?

Compared to a lot of players, Alan Browne's wage is low. According to Capology, he takes home a weekly sum of £10,000, which equates to £520,000 every 12 months. This has increased gradually from the £2,000 per week that he used to earn.

Amongst the Preston squad overall, the Irish captain ranks ninth. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, new recruit Ramsay, and seasoned professional, Greg Cunningham all share the top spot, taking home an estimated £15,000 every seven days.

Other names who are paid more lucratively than the 28-year-old include: Liam Lindsey, Ali McCann, Jordan Storey, Ben Woodburn and Robbie Brady.

Is Alan Browne worth the money being spent on him?

Throughout his decade-long Preston career, Browne has more than proved his worth.

At 28, he is within his prime years as a footballer, so to only be paying a weekly sum of £10,000 for a player who has been crucial to your Championship rise, is an absolute steal.

If the club's fantastic form continues, then he could establish himself as one of the division's best value players.