Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a late-January swoop for Everton defender Ben Godfrey.

Leeds United look to seal Ben Godfrey swoop

Daniel Farke is yet to add to his squad with just two days remaining in the January window.

Despite the lack of activity, rumour, as always, has been rife at Elland Road.

Burnley's Manuel Benson has been a long-term target, however, The Burnley Express now report that the Belgian winger is set to remain at Turf Moor.

Godfrey has also emerged as a target, with Football Insider claiming Leeds' loan offer was knocked back, although it's believed the club are still pushing for the 26-year-old.

And according to Sky Sports pundit and former Leeds goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, a deal is close.

Robinson: Leeds United close to Ben Godfrey swoop

Talking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson believes a swoop is close and suggested the Everton defender would be a "very good addition".

"I think Godfrey would be a good signing because he can play anywhere across the back four and he can play holding midfield," Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

"You look at the back four, Struijk’s been out injured for a while now so Liam Cooper came in and played alongside Joe Rodon in the FA Cup at the weekend, and that’s an area that they haven’t got a huge amount of strength in depth.

"You wonder where that would leave Charlie Cresswell if he did come in, but he’s a player with great experience who the manager knows very, very well."

He added: "If what I’m hearing is right I think the deal’s close for him and I think he’d be a very, very good addition. There’s no point in signing players in January just to hoard them when they’re not going to make a difference, but he’s a player who can play in multiple positions.

"He can even play in the problem left-back position that they’ve had all season. Byram played there at the weekend but again it’s been an issue for them. He’s a player that I’d like to come into the squad between now and the end of the window, absolutely."

Will Ben Godfrey be a good signing for Leeds United?

If rumours are to be believed, Leeds appear to be close to landing Godfrey. However, is he what Farke needs?

With just 181 minutes of Premier League football during the 2023/24 season, a move away from Goodison Park makes a lot of sense.

Ben Godfrey 2023/24 Premier League statistics, as per FotMob Matches Starts Minutes 3 2 181

For Leeds, a player with 100 Premier League appearances, who can operate across the back four would be a useful addition. Luke Ayling's departure has left Farke short of right-back options, and Junior Firpo will always have his doubters no matter how well he performs.

Furthermore, Leo Hjelde's switch to Sunderland makes a move for a versatile defender even more imperative.

Leeds sit just two points adrift of Ipswich Town having played one game more than Kieran McKenna's side. Strength in depth will be vital moving forward as Farke's men look to hunt down the top two.

Injuries will, without a doubt, play a part between now and the end of the season - and having a deep squad could provide a significant advantage.

Godfrey's reported move to West Yorkshire is certainly one to keep a close eye on over the next 48 hours.