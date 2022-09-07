“What I do worry about” – Stoke City fan pundit talks about the club’s current ownership structure

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City possess very wealthy owners in the Coates family who are very much involved in the club’s day-to-day operations.

The Potters, who are now looking to pave their way back into the Premier League, after a few seasons of mediocrity in the Championship, now have Alex Neil at the helm following the sacking of Michael O’Neill.

Of course, the Championship has proven to be cruel over the years and it is no mean feat securing promotion back to the top flight, especially when parachute payments are still astronomical for those clubs just coming down.

Sharing his thoughts on the Coates family, and Stoke’s general ownership structure, FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley said: “Stoke City’s owners, the Coates family, are generally one of the more respected owners within English football.

“They are very wealthy people and are not afraid to spend that money, even clear the debts that the club have had in the past and in the present.

“They are local owners, they care about the club very much and they will do anything to see that this club gets success.

“What I do worry about is how reliant they are on themselves to bring success to Stoke City and whether they need to bring in additional heads to help them out, particularly from a footballing side.

“We’ve made a lot of footballing mistakes over the last six years and I just wonder whether we need somebody else just to help them out.

“It’s not for the want of trying but I really do think Stoke City need just a little bit more help for the on-the-pitch matters.”

The verdict

Within the Championship, there are a number of ownership structures that raise alarm bells within fanbases, with it being clear to see that Stoke are not one of those club.

Owners who certainly back the club financially and with their time, the Coates family have certainly made a positive impact at Stoke.

As Ben goes on to state, maybe their next venture could be looking to bring someone in who can help steer them in a positive direction from a footballing side.

Possessing a strong squad, an excellent manager, and an ownership structure that fans believe in, it is certainly a good place for the club to currently be in.