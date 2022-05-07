What Huddersfield have told Harry Toffolo amid Blackburn, Middlesbrough, Millwall & Norwich transfer interest

Huddersfield Town have told Harry Toffolo that they plan to exercise the 12-month extension in his contract amid interest from Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Millwall, and Norwich City, according to TEAMtalk.

The defender has been key in helping Carlos Corberan’s team reach the Championship play-offs this term but is out of contract this summer.

Huddersfield do have the option of a 12-month extension and a report from TEAMtalk has revealed that they’ve informed Toffolo that they plan to trigger it.

It is said the Terriers want the 26-year-old to sign a new deal at the John Smith’s Stadium and are keen to reward him for his progress in recent years.

However, the report claims there are a host of Championship clubs hoping to take advantage of his current contract situation.

Blackburn, Boro, Millwall, and Norwich are all understood to be interested.

Originally a product of the Canaries academy system, the left-back joined Huddersfield from Lincoln City in 2020 after two years at The Den.

The Verdict

You can understand why clubs are queueing up for Toffolo after he’s played a starring role for the Terriers this term but it’s hard to see him leaving the club to join another second-tier outfit.

Even if Huddersfield lose in the play-offs, what Corberan is building is really exciting and he’s got the 26-year-old playing arguably the best football of his career.

With that in mind, the stance the Yorkshire club are taking is the correct one.

Ideally, it would be great to tie him down to a new deal but there’s no way they should even consider releasing him when there is a 12-month extension in the contract.

