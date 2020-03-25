‘What have I just witnessed?’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to club’s player footage

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to the club’s footage of John Bostock reading a bedtime story.

The midfielder, who opted to narrate one of the Bruce the Moose books, has experienced a mixed campaign to date with the Reds.

Signed by Forest on a season-long loan deal from French side Toulouse last summer, Bostock would have been hoping to take the Championship by storm.

However, the former Crystal Palace man has instead struggled to force his way into manager Sabri Lamouchi’s starting eleven due to the presence of Ben Watson, Samba Sow and Tiago Silva.

Before the season was temporarily suspended by the English Football League earlier this month, Bostock managed to produce a number of promising displays as a substitute and thus will be looking to replicate these performance levels in the coming months.

Given that Forest are currently fifth in the Championship standings, Lamouchi may need to turn to the 28-year-old for inspiration during the final nine fixtures in order to seal a play-off place.

After the club’s official Twitter account shared footage of Bostock reading a story last night, many Reds fans reacted on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

What have I just witnessed — Kieran (@nffckieran_) March 24, 2020

This guy don’t get the credit he deserves 😂 — LolleySZN (@TreeceyNFFC) March 24, 2020

what a guy — joe (@_jsmith77) March 24, 2020

National Hero Bossy — Oli (@Knappgok) March 24, 2020

Love this. More please. — John Patching (@JohnPatching) March 24, 2020

Brilliant ❤️ — Trixie King NFFC (@TrixieKing9) March 24, 2020

Love it!! — David Waterfield (@TheRealDave01) March 24, 2020

Absolutely fantastic!!!! Great entrance too!!! 👍👌 — Nick Gregory (@WhiteShadowww7) March 25, 2020

