Coventry City have announced the appointment of Frank Lampard as their new head coach following Mark Robins’ surprise sacking earlier this month.

The Sky Blues have endured a difficult Championship season so far, with the side sitting 17th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone, when promotion had been the aim.

Nevertheless, few saw owner Doug King deciding to sack Robins, as he had brought so much success to Coventry following his return to the club in 2017.

But, the decision was made, and it was finally confirmed that Lampard is the man to take over, with his first game at home to Cardiff City this weekend.

Frank Lampard’s managerial career so far

The 46-year-old made the step into management with Derby in 2018, and he had one relatively successful season at Pride Park, where the Rams reached the play-off final before losing to Aston Villa.

His work with Derby caught the eye of Chelsea within 12 months, and the Blues appointed the club legend as Maurizio Sarr’s successor during what was a turbulent time for the Londoners.

Lampard would lose his job after over a year in charge, and he took a year out of the game before returning to Everton.

Under his guidance, Everton were battling relegation, but Lampard did keep them in the Premier League, but he was sacked just a week before his one-year anniversary.

Chelsea would turn to Lampard once more on a caretaker basis, although it was a forgettable period for the ex-player, as he couldn’t inspire a turnaround at the time.

Frank Lampard’s win ratio as a manager

Lampard had an eventful season at Derby, with the side reaching the play-off final after memorably beating Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United over two legs in the semi-final.

In total, he managed 57 games, winning 26 of those, which works out as a win percentage of 45.6%.

As you would expect, Lampard’s win ratio increased at Chelsea, as he was working with a very talented squad, and he ended up winning 44 of his 84 games - a percentage of 52.3%.

Again, it’s no surprise, but things were much tougher for Lampard at Everton, as the bleak financial situation for the Toffees meant they were in a fight to survive as they battled for points.

Frank Lampard's Managerial Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Games Won Drawn Lost Win Percentage Derby County 57 26 15 16 45.6% Chelsea (first spell) 84 44 15 25 52.3% Everton 44 12 8 24 27.2% Chelsea (second spell) 11 1 2 8 9%

Everton won 12 of their 44 games under Lampard, which gave him a win rate of 27.2%, so there’s no denying it was a difficult period for the new Coventry chief, although he will no doubt point to Everton’s struggles before and after his reign.

Finally, Lampard’s second spell at Chelsea was a disaster, as he had a 9% win rate, having won just one of his 11 games in charge. But, it’s worth noting that he was only a caretaker, and there was no realistic chance of him landing the job permanently.

Frank Lampard has a point to prove at Coventry City

Overall, it’s fair to say Lampard has had a mixed managerial career, and he will no doubt feel this is a great opportunity to prove himself.

Related Senior Coventry City figures question Doug King, Frank Lampard decision The Sky Blues have confirmed the appointment of the former Chelsea midfielder as their manager.

The one positive for Coventry is that Lampard’s one season at this level saw him guide Derby to a top six finish, so he knows what this level is all about.

Lampard’s first game in charge of the Sky Blues is against Cardiff City at home this weekend.