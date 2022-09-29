“What else more could he have been doing?” Pundit delivers verdict after recent Derby County decision

Liam Rosenior stepped down for his managerial role at Derby County last week, with Rotherham United boss Paul Warne coming in at Pride Park.

Despite there being scope for Rosenior to remain in a coaching role at Derby, it was confirmed on Tuesday that he would be leaving the club altogether.

A report from The Athletic has recently revealed how close Rosenior was to securing a permanent contract at Pride Park, as he was operating on an interim basis following Wayne Rooney’s departure across the Atlantic.

Sharing his thoughts solely on Rosenior’s departure from the club, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I find it really strange.

“He’s done all the dirty work all during the summer when the club’s been in turmoil. He’s toiled away, got players in and, you know, nine games, 14 points. If they win the game in hand, they’re in a playoff position. I just don’t get it.

“I’ve spoken to a few Derby fans who say the style of play is not pleasing on the eye and what have you but it’s a result-based industry and he was getting results.

“And, if you look at it now if, he wins the game in hand they’re in a playoff position. I mean, what else more could he have been doing?”

The verdict

Over the last few weeks, it feels like a number of managers have seen their time cut whilst seemingly in the infancy of a new project.

Steve Morison and Rob Edwards are examples in the Championship, whilst there is a similar feeling about Derby’s decision to replace Rosenior.

Adapting to a new division tends to take time, even for a club with a talented squad at third-tier level like Derby have and it has been a decent start for the Rams from a points tally perspective.

It would be no surprise to see Rosenior back in a managerial role relatively soon, with there seemingly being lots of vacancies opening up over recent weeks.