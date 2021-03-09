What does the future hold for Troy Deeney at Watford?

Watford have enjoyed a strong season so far, with the team well placed to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Perhaps surprisingly, they haven’t relied on the influential Troy Deeney as much as many expected. That’s not to say the experienced striker hasn’t played his part, with seven goals in 18 games a good return, but he is no longer indispensable at Vicarage Road.

Therefore, with the 32-year-old’s deal up in the summer, Deeney faces an uncertain future.

Having joined from Walsall over a decade ago, the target man has been integral to everything good that Watford have achieved in that time. Yet, as mentioned, he is no longer the main man at the club, with Joao Pedro one of the younger talents coming through.

Of course, as with anyone who is out of contract at the club, the outcome of whether Watford win promotion is going to have a big bearing on whether they decide to offer Deeney fresh terms.

The ultimate 2021 Watford quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year were the club formed? 1871 1881 1891 1901

Firstly, he will be commanding a big salary, and it’s unlikely that the Hornets would want to match that wage again, even if they did win promotion.

Then, you have Deeney’s own situation. Would he be happy to play a lesser role in the Premier League? Would he seek a long-term deal elsewhere? These are just some of the decisions that will be crossing the mind of the striker, as he weighs up what could be one of his last significant contracts of his career considering he is 33 this summer.

So, it really is an uncertain time for Deeney, but you can be sure that his only focus is on getting back fit to play his part in Watford’s promotion push.

Having another crack at the top-flight will appeal, yet leaving Watford back in the Premier League after a brilliant 11 years of service would also be fitting.

Ultimately, time will tell, but there’s every chance this could be Deeney’s last few months in yellow.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.