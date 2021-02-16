What does the future hold for Tom Lees at Sheffield Wednesday?

A modern-day Sheffield Wednesday stalwart, Tom Lees will surpass the seven-year mark at Hillsborough if he stays beyond July 31.

The tough defender joined in 2014, swapping fellow Yorkshire side Leeds for S6 and he quickly became a popular figure due to his willingness to put his body on the line for the team.

Lees has played a lot of games for the Owls as captain and is definitely a natural leader on the pitch, and this season he has played every single minute of every league game since November 21, which was Tony Pulis’ first game in charge of his brief spell.

The Birmingham-born defender seems to be the one constant in an ever-changing side over the years, but his stint at Wednesday could be coming to an end in the near future.

The last contract that Lees signed – way back in 2016 – keeps him at the club until June 2021, and that date is fast approaching.

Lees did reveal in December that he has received a new contract offer from the Wednesday hierarchy, but as of yet nothing had been signed but he did seem keen to put pen-to-paper if the offer was right.

‘I only got my offer last week. I had two games and all this madness going on. I would be happy to stay at the club,” Lees said on December 23, per The Examiner.

“I will now sit down with the club and what they are offering me in a bit more detail.

“I’m definitely happy to sit down and go with that through them. I’m grateful they have offered me a new deal.”

Are you Sheffield Wednesday mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Owls quiz about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who scored both one goal and made one assist in their opening day win away at Cardiff City? Jordan Rhodes Izzy Brown Barry Bannan Josh Windass

So will Lees prolong his stint at Hillsborough?

It looks like he’ll do just that – he would be silly not to if they’re offering a multi-year deal at the age of 30.

Lees is probably on a decent contract as well, and for his years of service and his defensive capabilities when he’s on-song, it’s well deserved.

Some Wednesday fans may disagree though – they have underachieved quite a bit with some of the same constant players for a few years and they may feel that a fresh start is needed.

But he would be a good mentor for Osaze Urhoghide who is coming through the ranks right now and has put in some impressive performances, but he’s also still got a lot to offer himself at Championship level.