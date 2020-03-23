What does the future hold for Tom Edwards at Stoke City?

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘What does the future hold?’ series, this content strand is where we evaluate and subjectively debate a player’s future at their current club…

After a season which promised so much, Tom Edwards is now very much second choice in the Stoke City pecking order for the right back slot under Michael O’Neill at the Bet365 Stadium, with Tommy Smith having firmly nailed down the starting spot.

Following his breakthrough to the first team fold back in the 2017/2018 season after progressing through the club’s academy system, this campaign was seen as something of a chance for Edwards to really become a first team regular for the Potters under the stewardship of first Nathan Jones and now O’Neill.

However after the club saw a decline in results which led to the subsequent sacking of Jones, Edwards was one of the main casualties of O’Neill’s brisk approach to shaping the club’s revival, with Smith now firmly in command of the right back slot under the Northern Irishman.

In total this term, Edwards has been afforded 15 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club in what has been a series of positive displays from the young full back.

His long-term future at the Stoke-on-Trent club is arguably unclear however, with only one year remaining on his current contract and the prospect of fellow right back Moritz Bauer returning from his loan spell at Celtic on the horizon, Edwards could well face another tough task next season to convince his manager once more.

Given that competition for places is likely to be high next term, a loan spell away from the club could well beckon for the 21-year-old as he looks to make his way in what is an unforgiving world at first team level in the Championship.

Only time will tell if Edwards really will make the grade at Stoke City, with the club thoroughly expecting to see a big improvement in performance levels from their charges next term after what has been a tough campaign all round for the Potters.