What does the future hold for Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton following Blackpool promotion?

Elliot Embleton is arguably the biggest surprise package in League One this term.

After spending a frustrating first half of the season with Sunderland, the midfielder went into the January transfer window knowing that his campaign was at risk of petering out.

With first team opportunities likely to be limited under Lee Johnson, the decision was made to allow him to head out on loan to Blackpool in order to gain more regular first team activity.

What a move that’s proved to be.

Since moving to the Tangerines the 22-year-old has made 21 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and creating four more for his teammates.

Crucially, Embleton really came to life as Blackpool took on the play-offs and came out victorious.

A goal in the semi-finals against Oxford United played a key role in helping them to the final, while the midfielder also managed to provide an assist in Blackpool’s 2-1 play-off final victory over Lincoln City.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

With Neil Critchley’s side now gearing up for life in the Championship it means that Elliot Embleton has some big decisions to make.

The original target will surely have been for the midfielder to come back to Sunderland and challenge for a spot in the first team, but after impressing for Blackpool there’s now a very real chance that he could be lined up for a move to the second tier.

Lee Johnson will surely be tempted to give the player a chance in his new-look side this summer, but if Blackpool come knocking with a financial offer then there’s every chance that the Black Cats could look to cash in and allow Embleton to challenge himself in the Championship – something that few would have expected him to do without the supporting Sunderland cast.