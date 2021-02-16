What does the future hold for Steve Seddon at Birmingham City?

Steve Seddon will surely be quietly disappointed about his season his panned out.

After impressing on loan at Portsmouth in the second half of last season, another loan move to League One was to be in the offing for the full-back this term.

The 23-year-old impressed on loan at AFC Wimbledon, becoming a key player for the Dons under Glyn Hodges and getting plenty of game time under his belt.

Are you Birmingham City mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Blues quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Blues face on the opening day of the Championship season? Swansea Brentford Nottingham Forest Rotherham

In January, Birmingham City – Seddon’s parent club – made the decision to recall the defender from his spell at Wimbledon, with his performances seemingly catching the eye of Aitor Karanka.

Seddon will surely have fancied his chances of playing some part for Blues in the second half of this season, especially after having been recalled from a club where he was thriving at and playing week in, week out.

Since returning to St. Andrew’s, though, Seddon has been included in only one matchday squad in the Championship, and has been missing ever since.

The left-back is yet to make an appearance under Karanka, with summer signing George Friend well at the forefront of the Spaniard’s plans with Kristian Pedersen as back-up.

There was interest from Portsmouth last month, but a return to Fratton Park didn’t materialise for the defender.

Seddon, then, has gone from playing regularly in League One, improving in each appearance and benefiting from being part of a matchday squad, to being an outcast at Birmingham.

Seddon did put pen to paper on a three-year deal at St. Andrew’s back in 2019, so he is clearly part of the club’s long-term plans regardless of his omissions this term.

With a full pre-season under his belt, he may well force his way into Karanka’s plans, however it remains to be seen which division Blues find themselves in next season.

With Friend getting older, and Pedersen not making an impact under Karanka, then there could be scope for a young, up and coming left-back like Seddon to break into the team.

But for now, Karanka is using players he trusts, despite Blues’ form not improving whatsoever.

Seddon will have to keep on biding his time and working hard in training, but it’s hard to get away from the fact that it has ended up being a disappointing campaign for him.