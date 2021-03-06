What does the future hold for Steve Seddon at Birmingham City?

Birmingham City are in a real relegation battle this season, with Aitor Karanka fighting hard to keep his side in the Championship for another season.

The Blues have managed to pick up some vital points in the last few weeks which has saw them climb out of the bottom three for now, but with Rotherham United having games in hand, it may not be long before the club from England’s ‘second city’ are plunged back into the danger zone.

Karanka has put his trust in experienced players like Mikel San Jose and Lukas Jutkiewicz this season and it hasn’t quite worked out, and if there’s something Blues fans do like it’s when a young star from the academy is blooded into the first team.

It worked to great effect with Jude Bellingham, who left in the summer to Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee, but there’s not really any academy prospects looking like they’re going to break into the team right now.

One player that Birmingham fans have wanted to see given a chance is left-back Steve Seddon.

Seddon has had successful loan spells in Leagues One and Two in the last few years, with Stevenage, AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth all being impressed by him.

But at the age of 22, Seddon isn’t exactly a ‘prospect’ anymore and is getting to the age where he needs to start thinking about his future at St Andrew’s.

Seddon is out of contract at the end of the season, and there was interest in January from Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett in bringing him back to Fratton Park following last season’s loan spell.

Since returning from his second stint at AFC Wimbledon earlier this season, Seddon has been on Birmingham’s bench twice but has made zero appearances, and it looks like his future may lie elsewhere.

Thankfully for him though, there will surely be a host of League One clubs looking to tie him down to a contract for the next few years – but a curveball may be thrown in if Birmingham end up getting relegated.

If that were to happen, the club would surely cash in on first-choice left-back Kristian Pedersen, and that would mean a role would need filling – and Seddon has plenty of experience in League One.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out, but if Birmingham are in the Championship next season – don’t expect to see Seddon with them.