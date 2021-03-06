What does the future hold for Sonny Bradley at Luton Town?

After narrowly escaping relegation last season, the 2020/21 campaign has been a hugely impressive one for Luton Town.

Sitting 13th in the Championship, Nathan Jones’ side look on course for a mid-table finish – unless they can muster what would be a quite remarkable late play-off charge.

One man that has been near ever-present in the Hatters’ side this term is club captain Sonny Bradley.

Bar injury and a break due to the death of his father, the central defender has featured in every single one of Luton’s Championship games this season, consistently offering a commanding presence in their backline.

Defensively, his statistics are among the best of Jones’ players. He averages the most clearances (5), the second-most blocks (0.6) and aerials won (3.8), the third-most interceptions (1.6), and the fifth-most tackles per game in the Luton squad (Whoscored).

Add to that the fact that no player in the squad averages more than his 50.3 passes per game and Bradley’s influence on the Hatters is clear – not to mention what he offers as a leader.

But despite making 123 appearances since joining the club ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, the skipper’s time at Kenilworth Road could well be coming to an end.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Bradley’s future remains somewhat unclear.

Jones has already suggested he may have to make some “tough decisions in the summer” and the defender is not the only player whose contract is running down.

The 29-year-old is thought to have suitors elsewhere in the Championship, with Preston North End linked in January.

The Deepdale outfit remain on the lookout for a new centre-back after Ben Davies left to join Liverpool and Bradley would seem to set the bill.

They’re unlikely to be the only side keen if a seasoned EFL defender like Bradley becomes available as a free agent, meaning the Luton captain may want to assess his options before making a decision on his future.

With Tom Lockyer and Matty Pearson also at the club, the Hatters do have a solid centre-back partnership to fall back on but you feel they’ll be keen to keep hold of their club captain.

It looks set to be a very interesting summer for Bradley and Luton, with both assessing how high they can go next season.

Unless interest comes in from a big Championship club, however, you feel he may well stay at Kenilworth Road.

Jones’ return has brought positivity and excitement back to Luton, and their captain may want to see how far that can take them moving forward.